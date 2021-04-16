COVID-19: New Advice That UK Pregnant Women Should Give Vaccines | British news





According to recent government recommendations, pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine advisors in the UK say pregnant women should be given Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the same time as the rest of the population, based on age and clinical risk group.

So far, pregnant women have advised not to get a jab because data on the effects of taking it at all stages of pregnancy are scarce.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

However, the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said there were no “special concerns” identified as “any brand of” vaccine.

JCVI says, “Women planning to become pregnant, immediately postpartum, or breastfeeding may receive any vaccine, depending on their age and clinical risk group.”

According to US data, about 90,000 pregnant women were given Pfizer-Bio Entec and Modena vaccines primarily “without safety concerns.”

As a result, JCVI advises pregnant women in the UK that it is “desirable” to be given both vaccines.

“There is no evidence that other vaccines are not safe for pregnant women, but more research is needed.”

Image: Britain has bought 17 million modders or jabs, enough for 8.5 million people. Figure: AP

Dr. Mary Ramsay, Director of Immunization at Public Health England (PHE), said: “Available data on Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines give pregnant women confidence that they can be delivered safely.

“The COVID-19 vaccine continues to save thousands of lives, and it is important to encourage as many people as possible to accept the offer at their turn.”

Pregnant women should still discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their doctor.

Although less common, he added that more serious illnesses caused by the coronavirus occur later in pregnancy.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

Pregnant women with symptomatic COVID infection are two to three times more likely to have preterm birth, JCVI said.

Jabs was previously given to pregnant women only if they were at high risk of exposure to the virus, such as health care workers, or if the woman had an underlying condition with a higher risk of complications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos