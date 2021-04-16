Heavy metal guitarist is first U.S. Capitol rioter to plead guilty





Jon Ryan Schaffer pleaded guilty to obstructing formal proceedings and entering a building with a dangerous weapon. He admitted to carrying bear spray around the Capitol complex during the official certification of the Electoral College’s votes. A century after the January 6 attack, Schaffer is now the first pro-Trump rioter to plead guilty and admit his crimes. His plea had been in the works for at least a few weeks, and recent court documents revealed that he had met with federal investigators for several “debriefing interviews” last month.

Schaffer’s prosecutors and lawyers have agreed to recommend that he be sentenced to between 3.5 and 4.5 years in prison, due to the fruitfulness of his cooperation with the government. The sentencing decision will ultimately be made by Federal Judge Amit Mehta, who is overseeing the case.

Investigators likely requested information on the Oath Keepers, the far-right paramilitary group with a dozen members facing conspiracy charges. Schaffer wore an “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member” hat inside the Capitol, but his defense attorneys pulled him away from the group, saying he bought the hat from a fan and knew nothing about it. ‘organization.

Many defendants against the Capitol riots have expressed interest in pleading guilty and attempting to live their lives. But those plea deals – and potential cooperation deals – have been slowed down as prosecutors waited for approval from senior Justice Department officials.

Schaffer’s plea was formalized in a hastily arranged hearing in DC district court on Friday.

As part of the plea deal, Schaffer agreed to cooperate with investigators and potentially testify in related criminal cases, according to court proceedings. In return for Schaffer’s help, the Justice Department could later urge the judge to show leniency in his conviction.

Some laws used against the Capitol rioters were never used as they are now, to target individual members of a mob for federal reasons. Some defendants challenge the Justice Department’s interpretation of these laws, and Mehta hinted at possible “legal challenges on the road” while questioning prosecutors about the specifics of Schaffer’s historic plea.

Schaffer was originally charged with six federal crimes. He was ordered to remain in jail while his case went to court as a magistrate was alarmed about his potential links to Oath Keepers extremists and the fact that he had brought bear spray inside the Capitol.

Some members of his Indiana-based group have reportedly resigned in protest over his role in the attack.

The Justice Department announced the guilty plea in the hundred days of the attack on the Capitol.

“The FBI has made an average of more than four arrests a day, seven days a week since January 6,” Assistant Deputy Attorney General John Carlin said in a statement Friday. “I commend the hundreds of special agents, prosecutors and support staff who have worked tirelessly over the past 100 days to bring those who have committed criminal acts to justice.”

This story has been updated with details of the court hearing.

