Weekly outlook: Netflix starts earning Faang. UK unemployment figures and ECB policy decisions





Monday, April 19

-Quarterly results from Coca-Cola, IBM and United Airlines in the US

Tuesday, April 20

-Associated British Foods Annual Results

During the first half of the fiscal year, AB Foods expected revenue of 7.6 billion, adjusted operating income of 682 m, and adjusted earnings per share of 61.8p, all lower than the figures generated during the same period a year ago.

Analysts expect sales to increase slightly from January to September, operating profits to slightly exceed 1 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to improve from 81.1p last year.

Management canceled both interim and annual dividends last year, ending a long-term increase in annual payouts. However, Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, expects an annual payment of 36p per share, which corresponds to a total distribution of 285m.

-UK unemployment figures

The last published rate was 5%, with 1.7 million people unemployed, which means that about 339,000 people have been unemployed since the epidemic began.

Russ Mold, investment director for AJ Bell, said that according to the March budget, about 4.7 million people are still holding interest rates by the end of January, but the plan has helped lower interest rates.

Its current rate is still lower than the UK’s average unemployment rate of 6.8% since 1971. The Office for Budget Responsibility now believes the unemployment rate could peak at around 6.5% by the end of the year. This is lower than the previous estimate of 7.5%.

However, Mold pointed out that the number of claimants, including those who are unemployed as well as those who have to claim other unemployment benefits such as universal credit, is still 2.7 million.

“So, for many people, time is still tough. So, some people thank you very kindly and you can go out and spend this month. Not so for a significant number of consumers.”

-Annual results of the card factory

-Updated deals from Rio Tinto, BHP and Avast

-Quarterly results for Gucci owners Kering, Danone, ASM International and Sandvik in Europe

-Quarterly results from Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Philip Morris, Harley Davidson and Lockheed Martin in the US

Streaming service Netflix is ​​facing a difficult task beating its peak from Q1 2020, adding a whopping 15.8 million subscribers to the platform as the epidemic forces people to stay indoors.

It is expected to add 6 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, down from 8.5 million in the previous quarter.

Like other growth stocks, this year’s Netflix shares fell from a mid-January high of $586 to $493 by the end of March. The company is currently trading at $540 per share.

Wednesday, April 21

-Bunzl, Antofagasta and Hochschild Mining’s Transaction Statement

-UK inflation figures

-Canadian bank monetary policy decision

-US Oil Inventory Data

-Quarterly results from Roche, ASML, Heineken and LM Ericsson in Europe

-Quarterly results from Verizon, LAM Research, Chipotle, United Rentals, Halliburton and Baker Hughes in the US

Thursday, April 22

-European Central Bank policy decision:

Economists will look at whether ECB President Christine Lagarde adjusts interest rates or quantitative easing.

No changes are expected in the current policy. The major refinancing rate is zero and the pandemic emergency buy program has a limit of 1.85 trillion. The latest version of the QE program has already doubled from its initial level of 750 billion.

The ECB’s balance sheet has assets of $7.5 trillion, up 44% year over year.

-Informa’s annual results

-Updated deals from Relx, Rentokil Initial, Segro, Spectris, Domino’s Pizza and Centamin

-US Weekly Unemployment Claim

-US Existing Home Sales

-Quarterly results for Credit Suisse, Nestl, SAP, Hermes, Pernod Ricard, Volvo, SKF and Moncler in Europe

-Quarterly results from Intel, Snap, Freeport-McMoRan, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Mattel in the US

Friday, April 23

-Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for Asia, Europe, UK and US

-UK retail sales

-UK monthly government borrowing figures

-US new homes for sale

-In Europe, Daimler’s quarterly results

-Quarterly performance of American Express, Kimberly-Clark and Royal Caribbean Cruises in the US

