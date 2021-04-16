Modified epidemic EU migration to UK





The number of EU citizens arriving in the UK prior to the pandemic has been significantly raised by official statistical agencies, which has changed the situation of UK migration over the past decade.

On Friday, the National Statistical Office published a series of studies reflecting changes to adapt to the problem of data collection during the lockdown on this key topic for policy making.

Data show that in the nine years ending in March 2020, net migration to the EU, before the first lockdown, averaged 216,000 people per year, up 76% from the previous figure.

ONS has also recorded the outflow of people since the introduction of closure restrictions. Between July 2019 and June 2020, net migration fell to 282,300 people, 67,000 less than the figure from July 2019 to February 2020.

UK net migration was negative every month since the first blockade in March, reflecting the impact of Covid-19 travel restrictions and Brexit, peaking in June, when 21,700 more people left the country than arrived.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London, confirms that the data confirms that there was a significant net outflow of EU citizens, especially at the onset of the epidemic, but “we are the exact numbers.

In a blog published earlier this year by the government-funded Economic Statistics Center of Excellence, Portes estimated that between the third quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2020, up to 1.3 million foreign-borns left the UK.

He said that the drop in standard surveys with migration statistics calculated on Friday meant that the ONS results came from a complex modeling work that incorporated “the true heroic assumptions of how people behaved when the pandemic hit early last year.” . .

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Oxford University Migration Observatory, said the ONS data provided “a significant amount of evidence suggesting that migration was lower than the initial data suggested.”

While ONS did not provide an estimate for the full 2020, Sumption said that “the trend appears to have reversed after years of substantial net migration from EU countries to the UK.”

The migration figures have been exposed to high uncertainty since the international passenger survey they were based on was halted in March.

Using administrative data including Labor and Pensions Department, HM Customs and Home Office border data, the new ONS estimates show far more EU immigrants than previously calculated.

According to new estimates, people arriving in the European Union from 9 to March 2020 averaged 407,000 people per year, up 81% from previous estimates.

In contrast, non-EU net shifts over the same period were 54,000 or 31% lower on the new figure compared to the existing survey-based estimates.

“This report will really boost our conviction that UK immigration statistics are becoming more accurate and useful to inform public debate,” said Sumption. “These data can have a real impact on the way people think about policy.”

