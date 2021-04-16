Russia hits back at Biden’s new sanctions, expelling 10 US diplomatsExBulletin





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the media in Moscow on Friday. Lavrov announced that Russia would expel 10 American diplomats. The move comes after the Biden administration ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the United States a day earlier. Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP .

rocking legend Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP

Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP

Russia hit back on Friday after a new round of US sanctions imposed a day ago by the Biden administration following the SolarWinds cyberattack and election meddling from the Kremlin.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said 10 American diplomats would be expelled from Russia, mirroring the 10 Russian diplomats who were ordered to leave the United States on Thursday. Moscow will also add eight US officials to its sanctions list and limit the activities of US non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, operating in Russia.

“Washington should realize that it will have to pay the price for the deterioration of bilateral relations,” he said, indicating that Moscow was ready, if necessary, to move to “painful measures” against US trade interests in Russia.

The Kremlin has denied any interference in the US presidential elections or any involvement in the SolarWind hack.

Lavrov suggested that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan follow the lead of his Russian counterpart, Anatoly Antonov, and return home for consultations.

The tit-for-tat exchange of sanctions follows President Biden’s decree on Thursday of new economic sanctions targeting Moscow.

The latest White House sanctions came in response to findings by the US intelligence community that Kremlin-linked actors were responsible for the cyberattack on US tech company SolarWinds. This attack resulted in the unintentional distribution of hacker code by SolarWinds via software updates to its customers around the world, ultimately reaching US government networks.

Thursday’s sanctions were also linked to what the US intelligence community believes to be Russian interference in the 2020 US presidential election after similar findings on the 2016 race.

Biden said Thursday that the United States was not pushing for “a cycle of escalation and conflict” with Russia, but rather wanted the two nations to manage tensions and work together when needed.

“My bottom line is this, where it is in the best interests of the United States to work with Russia, we should and we will. If Russia seeks to violate the interests of the United States, we will respond.” , Biden said. “We will always defend our country, our institutions, our people and our allies.”

The White House also reiterated that it was open to a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite the heightened tensions between the two countries, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that it was “good” that Biden wanted a dialogue, even as he criticized new US sanctions.

Peskov said Putin “has repeatedly said that we are ready to develop our dialogue as long as our counterparts are ready for it,” he said.

“It is indeed good that the views of the two heads of state coincide on this matter,” Peskov said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos