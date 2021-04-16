Bank of England excludes new homes from low deposit mortgage system





Britain’s largest banks are refusing to offer low-deposit mortgages to new property buyers because of concerns over inflated prices, and urged home builders to warn of a potential decline in the supply of new homes.

The government will launch a new plan on Monday designed to help buyers climb the housing ladder by encouraging banks to lend up to 95% of the value of the property. The country’s largest bank has agreed to participate in the plan, but has said it will not lend brokers and developers to new homes.

“Since Help to Buy was introduced in 2013, mortgage availability hasn’t been a big constraint, but it was the biggest barrier before,” said David O’Leary, Policy Director at Home Builders Federation.

Purchasing Assistance encouraged the purchase of new real estate by offering stock loans to buyers. As the scheme is expected to end in 2023 and home builders are effectively blocking the new mortgage guarantee scheme, O’Leary said, “There is a risk of returning to the 2010-13 scenario, where the annual housing supply figures were the lowest during peacetime.”

The lender’s attention to new real estate has raised concerns that the mortgage guarantee scheme, which had been advertised as a transformative method of “converting household rents to household purchases,” would have a limited impact.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, a mortgage broker, said, “This ultimately has good intentions, but can be of limited size. In addition to excluding new properties, Gammon noted concerns that banks will enforce particularly stringent economic standards and charge interest rates much higher than what they offer to borrowers with 10% deposits.

“A lot of people can use it, but not everyone the government intends to have access to,” he said.

House prices in the UK have proven far more resilient than bankers and economists expected when the pandemic first hit last year, but they are cautious about what will happen later this year when aid measures such as sequelae and temporary stamp duty cuts are withdrawn. There is.

New properties are considered particularly vulnerable to falling prices.

“The bank sees someone buying a new house like someone buying a new car. They are paying a premium for the fact that no one has ever owned it. So the moment you receive the key, it is worth less than what you paid for. For that,” said Gammon.

The guarantee scheme is designed to reduce the risk of banks by allowing borrowers to purchase government guarantees that can protect their loans from losses in the event of default. However, according to one industry executive, the guarantee price will raise the interest rate paid by borrowers to close to 1%.

The bank is also concerned that, despite the government’s guarantees against lending losses, falling home prices could end up facing reputation and costing borrowers if they were stranded in negative equity.

“Even if it’s good commercially [for the bank]Is this the right thing to do, especially when there is a pretty bubbly market right now?” Said the executive.

