UK Aid Cuts: Foreign Minister Reveals Which Projects Will Be Scaled Around the World | World news





The Foreign Minister is expected to reveal that UK projects around the world will be cut or cut down as a result of the decision to cut foreign aid spending by nearly a third, Sky News understands.

According to two Whitehall sources, a statement to Parliament this week was scheduled but had to be postponed to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

They said new slots were set for next Thursday, but this has not yet been confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Offices and could be delayed further.

One source said, “It’s completely ridiculous to change the date now.”

Image: Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will reveal which UK projects will be scaled down or scaled down around the world.

The second source said, “There will be huge cuts in some parts of the world… If you make such a big cut, I think any government should go ahead of Congress.”

Sarah Champion, a Labor lawmaker and chairman of the International Development Commission, is urging the government to reconsider the pressures for aid coming in the year when Britain tries to extinguish its status as an important player on the world stage. Boris Johnson hosts the G7 Summit of World Leaders in June and the Climate Change Conference in November.

Ms Champion said in an interview with Sky News, “I have to say it makes me very embarrassed.”

“It seems like the government is making you look like a hypocrite. I don’t know. Are you slow clapping when you get into the G7? They had to be presidents and they say: Yes, yes, yes, we’re cutting money on the poorest people. “

Last year, the Johnson government confirmed that it would violate its self-declaration commitment by reducing “temporarily” from 0.7% of national income spent on foreign aid to 0.5% because of the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

If the economy contracts, foreign aid spending will be around £10 billion this year compared to £14.5 billion in 2020.

The champion said on Tuesday that he would ask Dominic Rab for clarity on the announcement of the aid cuts when faced with questions from ordinary lawmakers.

The foreign minister is also scheduled to attend the committee on Thursday.

“What I want to see is that the foreign minister comes by dispatch and explains his decision,” she said.

“What I don’t want to see is a documented statement when everyone’s interest is elsewhere because I don’t want to deal with the consequences of a political decision. That’s the coward’s way out.”

Diplomats and ministers are keenly aware of the cry that will be triggered when details of what is being cut and where are finally revealed. They have already felt considerable enthusiasm for reducing spending on important programs to help the people of Yemen and Syria.

One diplomatic source said he would like to set all other painful decisions “per capita”, using a statement to Congress to deal with the bad news in one hit.

It is believed that when the information is finally revealed, it will be disclosed in writing rather than audible as Ms Champion wishes.

Sir Mark Lowcock, head of humanitarianism at the UN, said he hopes the UK will rethink reducing its aid spending targets.

He said this was not just a matter of empathy and kindness, but a question of selfishness.

Failure to provide aid to the poorest and most precarious countries inevitably increases the UK’s global instability and undermines security.

In an interview, he said, “What I learned from a year-long pandemic is that this is a small planet.”

“Problems that start in one place resonate rapidly in another. If you want to be safe at home, you have to contribute to stability and fairness abroad. If you want to be a leader, you cannot simply lead to your own foundation. Rhetoric. Money where the mouth is. Money where the mouth is. Should be put.”

The announcement of the cuts is expected to detail the cutbacks of aid programs in the Middle East and Africa and the culling of the initiative in more prosperous countries across Asia and Latin America.

Spending on programs related to climate change will be protected. It is also expected that there will be changes in the way the UK directs humanitarian aid, and there is a close link between security priorities and a reduction in the weight of poverty reduction. For example, funding for security-related aid programs in Ukraine may increase.

When asked about plans to announce the impact of external aid cuts, a government spokesman said, “The UK is a world leader in international development. In 2020, we were the third largest aid donor in the world, spending £14.5 billion.

“The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to make difficult, but necessary decisions, such as temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid. We still spend more than £10 billion this year in poverty eradication, climate change and global spending. Improves health.

“We are reviewing what this means for individual programs. A decision will be announced soon.”

