Manchester United’s Heath returns to the United States after a late-season injury





US women’s international midfielder Tobin Heath suffered a setback on her return from injury and will no longer play for the club Manchester United this season, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The BBC was the first to report the news.

Heath has missed the past three months with an ankle injury, and although she has recovered from the illness, she has now suffered a knee injury. Sources have confirmed that Heath has returned to the United States to continue rehab in the hopes of being ready for training camp in June with the USWNT ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Heath, 32, has yet to appear in the United States in 2021.

Regarding Heath’s future with Manchester United, Red Devils manager Casey Stoney added that there had been no decision on whether Heath would sign a new contract.

“We had minimal conversations,” Stoney told the BBC. “She is currently focusing on rehabilitation. I will be in touch with her while she [in the U.S.] and we will have further discussions in the future. At the moment, there is no decision. “

Heath has represented the United States since 2008, scoring 33 goals in 169 international appearances. One of those goals came in the 2015 World Cup final in which the United States beat Japan 5-2.

