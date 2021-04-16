Vaccine distribution: EU vs UK





In April 2020, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the UK reached more than 350 per million people, about twice as high as in the EU. British and American media outlets quickly introduced the European Union, especially Germany, as a case of crisis. The Guardian wrote that Britain should learn from Germany’s response to COVID-19, and the New York Times German exception?

After a year, the role changed. The EU is lagging behind as the top priority has become an efficient and rapid vaccination campaign. The United Kingdom and the United States have received more than 57 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per 100 people, whereas in EU countries only 20 doses per 100 people have been given an average. The EU dilemma can be understood as two separate issues. Insufficient vaccine dose and failure to administer acquired doses.

Because the complex European Union’s decision-making process requires more deliberation than individual member states, EU executives have decided on a $3.2 billion joint pot for vaccine purchases by June. The first contracts with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca were signed in August, following the UK and the US. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized this competitive vaccine nationalism, calling for more international solidarity instead.

Determining a collective budget also seems to have more frugal results. The U.S. vaccine program’s budget is $10 billion, and the UK is estimated to have spent about $12 billion. This made the negotiation simpler. Benjamin Natanyahu speculated that part of Israel’s success lies in the fact that they did not argue. [prices] – The country currently has more than 118 doses per 100 people. When making these comparisons, it should be remembered that many Member States spend significant amounts on vaccination campaigns outside the EU budget.

It also took longer for the European Medical Association (EMA) to approve the vaccine. It took three weeks to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine compared to the UK and another month for the AstraZeneca vaccine to approve the cheapest of all available vaccines. Some countries have decided to go their own way, causing internal conflict. Hungary has approved both the Russian vaccine Sputnik and the Chinese Sinopharm.

In many EU states, the AstraZeneca vaccine gained an inferior reputation as soon as it was released for use. Several countries have only approved under 65 years of age due to concerns about the lack of test data for older people. This led to doubts about the efficacy of the vaccine. In Germany, thousands of people did not attend the appointment if they knew they would get the AstraZeneca jab. Local authorities also hesitated to use the vaccine and did not use large doses.

To make matters worse, several Member States have temporarily halted the AstraZeneca vaccine for blood clotting problems. EMA responded by reasserting the vaccine’s safety, but public confidence in the vaccine was still undermined. According to a poll by the Elabe Institute, only one in five French people believed the vaccine, and nearly three-quarters of Germans said they would get the vaccine on their own. On the Italian island of Sicily, up to 80% of people have proposed the AstraZeneca vaccine, but have refused it due to safety concerns.

The New York Times suggests that even tight adherence to vaccination campaign plans can have a detrimental effect. Most countries have prioritized the clinically vulnerable population, which means that older populations should be vaccinated first. Along with the non-approved effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 years of age, this has led to delays in vaccination.

In addition, EU member states were more reluctant to adopt a UK strategy to increase the gap between jabs. This action was taken to increase the rate at which people at risk received their first jab. In the EU, a relatively high percentage of them received full capacity, but the total amount is low.

Finally, organizational complexity and inflexibility can also be an issue. In Germany, several elderly people have had a hard time getting the vaccine. Initially, I needed an email address per person as well as an email address, but many were lacking. Unlike in the UK, there are far fewer reports of over-vaccinating young people after vaccinating the first cohort.

