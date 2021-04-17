United States indict SecondEye operators – infosecurity magazine





The United States has indicted two Pakistani men on suspicion of operating an illegal online store that sold false identity documents on the dark web.

Karachi residents Mohsin Raza, 34, and Mujtaba Raza, 33, were indicted in an unsealed six-count federal indictment in the New Jersey District on April 15.

Each man is charged with conspiracy to produce and exchange false identity documents, three counts of transfer of false identity documents, one count of false passport use and one count of aggravated identity theft .

In 2011, the defendants allegedly established a fraudulent e-commerce business in Karachi, repeatedly named “SecondEye Solution” and “Forwarderz” through which they produced, sold and electronically transferred digital versions of false documents, including including government issued ID.

According to the indictment, the business was very lucrative, with defendants earning over $ 1.5 million in Bitcoin transfers alone from more than 20,000 separate transactions.

The defendants reportedly advertised SecondEye’s services on at least one well-known dark net forum, claiming that customers could purchase forged documents and use them to restore lost access to online accounts.

According to the indictment, “SecondEye customers used the fake SecondEye documents to defraud payment processors, e-commerce businesses, social media and social media platforms, as well as virtual currencies, both foreign and domestic, by gaining unauthorized access to the online platforms provided. by these entities, often to access customer accounts that had previously been revoked or suspended. “

It is further alleged that false documents created by SecondEye were used by a Russian organization accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

<< Between May 11, 2017 and September 16, 2017, a member of the Internet Research Agency LLC, a Russian organization engaged in operations to interfere with elections and political processes, including the 2016 US presidential election , purchased several false identity documents from SecondEye on behalf of real and fictitious American people, ”the Department of Justice said.

“The false identification documents were then used as supporting documents for accounts previously managed by the Internet Research Agency at a social media company.”

Mohsin Raza, alias “Mohsin Raza Amiri”, and Mujtaba Raza, alias “Mujtaba Ali Lilani”, “Mujtaba Ali” and “Mujtaba” are currently at large. Their names have been added to the FBI’s Most Wanted White Collar Crime website.

