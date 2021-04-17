UK, India find more variants of serious second wave related cases





77 of the new strains have been discovered in the UK, associated with a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, to strengthen defenses against strains that the government could avoid existing vaccines.

The case was reported by the government on Thursday evening, and the total confirmed cases have increased to 600 since it was first discovered in the UK, along with 56 cases of new strains first identified in South Africa.

Earlier this week, health officials stepped up surge testing for strains found in South Africa in four boroughs in London and expanded to the Birmingham and Sandwell areas on Friday.

The B.1.617 variant, first identified in India, is now classified by British health authorities as a “variant under investigation” rather than a “variant of concern” such as P.1 in Brazil and 501Y.V2 in South Africa, but there are concerns. In recent weeks, the virus has grown against the strain as it spread rapidly across various parts of India.

It was first discovered in the UK on February 22, according to the UK’s genome sequencing database, and some scientists have found that it is more infectious and more resistant to the body’s immune response than other strains distributed in India.

The country far surpasses last year’s epidemic peak and suffers from a deadly second wave of COVID-19 with sputtering vaccine launches.

India is currently not included in the UK’s “red list” for travel where visitors returning to the UK must be quarantined at their hotel for 10 days.

Christina Pagel, professor of operational research at University College London and a member of the Independent Sage, urged India to be listed as a group convened as an alternative to the government’s top scientific advisory group.

The government said on Friday that it is keeping the list “under constant review” and “will not hesitate to introduce stronger restrictions and add more countries if it feels necessary.”

B.1.617 is slightly different from what you see in P.1 and 501Y.V2, but there are two mutations around the spike protein that the virus uses to enter human cells.

The first mutation for Spike is called E484Q, which is located in a similar position to a related mutation called E484K, which is found in several different, but of concern, strains. Scientists are investigating whether this mutation has a similar effect on the virus’s ability to infect human hosts.

Downing Street said it is confident in its roadmap to ease the coronavirus restrictions in the UK despite the outbreak of the new strain. From April 12th, pubs and restaurants with outdoor facilities will allow reopening and personal care services such as hairdressers and nail salons will be able to resume.

The spokesman said, “The prime minister previously said that he sees nothing in the data suggesting that we are unable to move at the speed suggested by the roadmap.” “We started four tests that we will continue to look at as we move through the roadmap.”

The latest coronavirus infection data is expected to strengthen confidence in the government’s decision.

Coronavirus infections have declined in all regions of the UK, according to a survey by the Office for National Statistics. In the UK, about 112,600 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending April 10, which is equivalent to 1 in 480, down from 1 in 340 the previous week.

Infection rates declined in middle school students and all ages except 50-69, making the trend more difficult to identify.

