Julie Fisher, first US ambassador to Belarus since 2008, awaits trip to MinskExBulletin





Mary Louise Kelly of NPR speaks with Julie Fisher, the first U.S. Ambassador to Belarus since 2008, about last year’s disputed presidential election and the current state of diplomatic relations.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Now let’s talk about the future of US relations with a small country that was very high in the news last year – Belarus. You may recall that this country withstood a contested presidential election, which led to massive street protests, protests that were brutally crushed last summer and fall, meaning that for l For the moment, strongman Alexander Lukashenko remains in power in Belarus. It is a strategically vital country between Russia and our NATO allies, often referred to as Europe’s last dictatorship. And it is in this minefield that the next American ambassador in Minsk is heading. Her name is Julie Fisher, and she is now online from the State Department.

Ambassador Fisher, welcome.

JULIE FISHER: Thank you very much. It is a real pleasure to join you today.

KELLY: I want people listening to know that you will be the first ambassador in Minsk in 13 years. We had diplomatic relations, but no ambassador on the ground. When do you fly?

FISHER: It’s a particular challenge to think about sending an ambassador back to Minsk, given the current situation as you have described it. We had spent many years working to rebuild a positive bilateral relationship, which is really – it’s difficult without ambassadors in each other’s capitals. It’s – it’s a challenge. I had been hoping to land in Minsk since the New Year. I was confirmed at the end of December by the United States Senate. But at this point have not yet been able to get to Minsk. The United States, for our part, we are ready. I was ready and we are waiting on the Belarusian side to take the appropriate measures.

KELLY: And what should they do? Do you need a visa? How it works?

FISHER: I need a visa.

KELLY: Yeah.

FISHER: (Laughs). And I don’t have it yet. But, you know, for our part, the United States will not sit idly by while we hope for a visa, but I will engage very directly. I will be leaving this weekend, and I will travel to Vilnius and Warsaw, where I will speak directly with the allies that you just mentioned and who are so concerned, who share our concerns about developments in Belarus.

KELLY: Do you meet Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader in exile who says she won the contested elections last year?

FISHER: I will absolutely meet Ms. Tsikhanouskaya and her team. I would like to note that Ms. Tsikhanouskaya – Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has really, you know, been clear about her role. And it’s not necessarily that she defines herself as having won the election – because the fraudulent way that election was conducted, we actually don’t know what the results were. She – it’s widely believed that she would have won the election if the results had been fully and correctly counted. She truly considers herself to be the leader of the democratic forces in Belarus.

KELLY: Let me ask you a few specific questions, which may or may not make it easier for you to get that visa from the Lukashenko regime. You say you are going to meet Tsikhanouskaya, who is in Lithuania. Again, as we have noted, she says she won the election. Lukashenko does not agree. He declared himself the winner. She was forced into exile. So I have to ask you who is the legitimate leader of Belarus?

FISHER: As far as Belarus is concerned, it’s a – it’s a complex question. Legitimacy, it seems to me, is something a leader gains. And given the conduct of the elections last August, Alexander Lukashenko does not enjoy the legitimacy that an election would confer. There is no doubt about it, and it is quite true that Tsikhanouskaya has gained great credibility during this campaign and as many believe these results would have shown. There is no doubt that Alexander Lukashenko remains in power and controls the Belarusian government. But there is a difference between legitimacy and the exercise of power.

KELLY: So who does the United States recognize as Belarus’ rightful leader? Are you telling me that at this point no one?

FISHER: Well, at this point, you know, there’s – the question of legitimacy isn’t a matter that we certify by the United States. The point is, we recognize that the authorities in Minsk control the government. We do not recognize that he won the election in August.

KELLY: I mean, there are some practical issues here. If you go to Minsk as an ambassador of the United States, according to long-standing protocol, it means that you present your credentials to the leader of that country. When you get this visa, will you present your credentials to Alexander Lukashenko?

FISHER: It’s an important question and we’ve spent a lot of time thinking. I will tell you that, from our point of view, in order to consider this presentation of powers to Lukashenko and, therefore, to confer some recognition and legitimacy on his role, there must be a recognition of the appropriate role of diplomacy in Belarus.

KELLY: That’s right. And I’m asking about credentials because that sort of crystallizes what this really complicated dilemma is. You know, if you present your credentials, you legitimize him as the ruler of Belarus. If you don’t, I don’t know how you’re going to be able to perform your duties there.

FISHER: So the question, I think, for us is one that we can only really assess when I’m in the field. What has traditionally been a very pro forma diplomatic exchange of documents in most countries, in most cases, is something that in reality I could only assess after being in the field.

KELLY: You too – part of your job is to explain this area to the Americans. So let’s take a step back because you know this region so well. You have already held positions in Moscow, Tbilisi, Kiev. Take the – that’s the old question, but why should Americans care about Belarus? How strategically important is Belarus to the United States?

FISHER: Belarus is at the center of Europe. It is a country of 10 million inhabitants with enormous potential. You referred to the positions in which I worked in the former Soviet Union. I have seen each of these countries and the people of those countries genuinely struggle with the effects of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Here we are 30 years later, and each of these countries has its own experience. And each of these experiences creates economic opportunities for the United States. This creates both opportunities and issues to focus on for the security of the United States and that of our allies. And at the end of the day, it is a country that has traditionally played an absolutely critical role in our thinking about European security. And as I think about how the security of Central Europe is for the security and prosperity of the United States, Belarus is an absolutely essential part of it.

KELLY: Julie Fisher – she heads, as soon as she gets a visa, to Minsk, Belarus, as the first American Ambassador there in over a dozen years.

Ambassador, thank you. Good luck.

FISHER: Thank you very much.

(PIECE OF MUSIC)

