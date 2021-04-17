Canada-UK TCA: Immigration and International Trade Agreement Post-Brexit Westbury Law Report | editorial





The Canada-UK Continuity Agreement (Canada-UK TCA) took effect on April 1, 2021 and preserves many of the preferential market access provisions provided under CETA. Update from Rachel Bunbury, Principal, Lawyer and Lawyer Westbury Law.

The Canada-European Union (EU) Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on September 21, 2017. Since then, Canadian and European businesses have been able to access a wider consumer base while benefiting from tariff cuts. In addition, the contract has brought positive opportunities for procurement, direct investment and increased labor mobility. CETA contracts facilitate input from business visitors, investors, contract service providers, transferees within the company, and certain professionals. As a result, EU companies looking to expand to Canada may set up some of their key individuals in Canada or transfer them to maintain operations. As a member of the European Union, the UK (UK) has received many benefits of CETA. So when the UK declared its withdrawal from the European Union, many companies were concerned about losing their free trade opportunities. The UK officially withdrew from the European Union on January 31, 2020. It is commonly referred to as “Brexit”. , The UK’s withdrawal from the EU meant it would no longer be part of the CETA agreement. From an immigration point of view, the company still had the opportunity to transfer employees to Canada under immigration and refugee protection laws. However, it is important to maintain the overall advantage of free trade between Canada and the UK. To preserve CETA’s existing framework after Brexit, Canada has allowed work permit applications to continue processing under CETA until December 31, 2020. Canada and the UK have further announced that they will adopt a new trade deal. The Canada-UK Continuity Agreement (Canada-UK TCA) came into force on April 1, 2021 and preserves many of the preferential market access provisions that were provided under CETA. You can enter Canada to work without analyzing your economic needs. In many situations, employers must first undergo a labor market impact assessment before hiring foreigners. However, if the applicant is eligible under the Canada-UK TCA, this process will be removed. This can save a significant amount of time, money, and management for the company in transferring employees to Canada. British companies that operate Canadian operations or have businesses considering expansion into Canada will continue to enter into trade agreements that will facilitate bringing their employees to Canada. Brexit has created temporary uncertainty in terms of handling work permits for British citizens, but the new agreement will help solidify the UK as an important trading partner for Canada. For more information and advice on immigration issues, please visit https://www.westburylaw.ca/.

