Factsheet: US-Japan Competitiveness and Resilience Partnership (CoRe)





Learn more about the US Climate Partnership with Japan here

The United States and Japan are committed to revitalizing our Alliance and making practical commitments to realize its potential. Together, we will advance innovation, end this pandemic and protect the world from the future, tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our people-to-people bonds. Through these concrete initiatives, the United States and Japan will deliver results for our people, the Indo-Pacific, and the world.

Competitiveness and innovation

Throughout our individual and shared history, the United States and Japan have been world leaders in innovation. Our new partnership for competitiveness and innovation continues this tradition, focusing on scientific and technological advancements. Together, we will lead sustainable and green global economic growth, guided by the principles of openness and democracy. This includes our cooperation in research and technological development in various fields: Cancer Moonshot, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, quantum information science and technology, civil space cooperation (including the Artemis program and the exploration of asteroids) and secure information and communication technologies (ICT), among others. Through this partnership between two of the world’s leading economies, we will lead the world to build back better and promote sustainable growth in the future.

Together, the United States and Japan will:

Advance secure and open 5G networks, including Open Radio Access Networks (Open-RANs), by fostering innovation and promoting trusted suppliers and diversified markets Strengthening digital competitiveness by investing in research, development, testing and deployment of secure networks and advanced ICTs, including 5G and next-generation mobile networks (6G or beyond 5G). The United States has committed $ 2.5 billion to this effort, and Japan has committed $ 2 billion. Leverage the successful cooperation between the United States and Japan in third countries and launch a global digital connectivity partnership to promote secure connectivity and a vibrant digital economy while strengthening the cybersecurity capacity of our partners to do so. in the face of common threats. Strengthen collaboration and information exchange between US and Japanese ICT experts in the development of global standards Cooperate on sensitive supply chains, including semiconductors, and on the promotion and protection of critical technologies Do advancing biotechnology for global good by focusing on genome sequencing and the principles of openness, transparency, collaboration and research integrity Strengthening collaboration and partnerships between research institutes on science and science quantum information technology through joint research and exchange of researchers.

Response to COVID-19, global health and health security

The United States and Japan have partnered to help the Indo-Pacific region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the historic Quad vaccine partnership. [LINK] with Australia and India, taking the common steps necessary to expand the manufacture of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, and working to strengthen and assist Indo-Pacific countries with immunization. We will also expand our partnership beyond COVID-19, strengthening longer-term global health security to help prevent the next pandemic.

Together, the United States and Japan will:

Improve our support for the COVID-19 Tool Accelerator, including the COVAX facility, and encourage others to do the same, thereby collectively meeting financial needs to ensure equitable access to vaccines, therapies and diagnostics safe, effective and affordable, especially in development Coordinate closely, through the Quad Vaccine Partnership, to facilitate the production, procurement and delivery of safe, effective and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific, including by increasing COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity in India. , coordinate health security funding, regional surge capacity and triggers for rapid response Establish regional peak pandemic response capacity, working with partners to promote the manufacture of personal protective equipment and medical countermeasures.Work together and with others on reform of the World Health Organization, including through the creation of rapid triggers to respond to future biological t hreats, an independent oversight mechanism and accountability of the pandemic response Support transparent and independent assessment and analysis, free from interference and undue influence, of the origins of the COVID-19 epidemic, and to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin in the to come up. Support the global health security agenda, as members of the steering group, to improve global capacity to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease threats Exchange data and practical knowledge, including simulation data on the virus transmission from supercomputers such as Japan Fugaku and the United States Summit to develop innovative and more efficient methods and techniques for infection prevention measures Strengthen collaboration between research institutes such as National Institutes of Health health and the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development and Cooperation for Resilient Medical Supply Chains to improve preparedness for future crises.

Climate change, clean energy and green growth and recovery

The United States and Japan have launched a new partnership to tackle climate change and promote green and sustainable global growth and recovery by making full use of our technologies in clean energy and other relevant sectors.

The two leaders pledged to take decisive climate action by 2030, aligned with both efforts to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and our goals of zero net gas emissions. greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The United States and Japan will align official international financing with the global achievement of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and strong emission reductions in the 2020s , and work to promote the flow of public and private capital to climate-focused investments. and away from high carbon investments.

Together, the United States and Japan will:

Cooperate in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, with a focus on achieving our respective 2030 targets / nationally determined contributions and net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets for 2050.Collaborate and support innovation, development and deployment of clean energy technologies such as renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies, grid modernization, energy storage (including batteries and storage technologies long-term), smart grid, hydrogen, carbon capture, use and storage / carbon recycling, industrial decarbonization and advanced nuclear power Promote the development and use of an adaptive climate and environment – user-friendly infrastructure linked to grid optimization, demand response, smart grids, renewable energies and energy efficiency Cooperate in others areas that contribute to climate change mitigation, clean energy, and green growth and recovery, including ICT technologies (such as smart cities, electricity backing up ICT infrastructure and digital solutions for human infrastructure), carbon-neutral ports as well as sustainable and climate-smart agriculture; help developing countries, including those in the Indo-Pacific region, to rapidly deploy renewable energies, promote the decarbonization of their economies and accelerate realistic transitions in the region, towards achieving net zero emissions globally no later than 2050, including through the New Japan-U.S. Clean Energy Partnership (JUCEP) and other collaborative activities on climate and clean energy at the grassroots level. country.

Extend and renew our partnership

The United States and Japan will continue to add new dimensions to our partnership while cooperating in long-standing areas.

The United States and Japan will strengthen our people-to-people ties. The next generation of leaders who will continue to strengthen the ties between the United States and Japan participate in our extensive international exchange programs, working together on joint projects and research. With that in mind, we are proud to announce the resumption of the Mansfield scholarship program. Together, we will redouble our efforts to train the next generation of American experts on Japan through a renewed two-year scholarship program. We are also expanding opportunities for U.S. students who are historically under-represented in overseas education, including, but not limited to, first generation students, students in STEM fields, college students ethnic minorities, students with disabilities, students attending institutions serving minorities and the community. students by offering 20 additional Gilman scholarships to study abroad in Japan. Finally, like the United States, Japan recognizes the importance of addressing the root causes of migration from the North Triangle countries of Central America and is committed to addressing these issues together.

###

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos