UK universities must choose either UK or Beijing.





In 2017, when Chris Heaton-Harris, then a government whip, wrote a request to the university for information about the content of Brexit education, his letter was described as evil and McCarthyite.

However, British universities want to make a noisy fuss about accepting interference from the democratically elected British government, but they are collaterally funded and regulated. They are very pleased to accept the harshest interference of a dictatorship abroad.

Already, more than a dozen British universities have established the Confucius Academy, supported by China, and have agreed not to participate in activities that are not consistent with the Chinese state’s “missions”. And, according to the Foreign Relations Commission’s 2019 report, evidence has been found that scholars are under pressure to cancel cases that are critical of China. However, China is no longer satisfied with the simple silence of the Western system.

Outraged by a choir of worldwide accusations of genocide and other human rights violations in Xinjiang, the CCP has begun extracting statements of support for its activities in the province. In recent weeks, it has secured it from German fashion brand Hugo Boss and Japanese retailer Muji. Meanwhile, those who did not praise the Uighurs forcibly produced cotton have witnessed the collapse of their business in China.

It seems impossible for British universities, which are as financially dependent on China as these fashion brands, to be exempt from such a call to act in the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party.

In fact, some seem to have already tolerated it. In 2020, Jesus College Cambridge created a report funded by Huawei, urging reforms to the global governance of telecommunications standards. And not only does our university’s dependence on China jeopardize the freedom of the press, but the same goes for national security.

Last month, Telegraph reported that Chinese scholars, including members of the People’s Liberation Army, conducted research on behalf of MI5, Real Life Q-Branch, and the Ministry of Defense’s R&D department. Likewise, we know that British universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, are working with the Chinese military to research the most sensitive military technology. Despite the cursed prosecution of such incidents, despite countless ten inches of bad publicity, until now, university administrators seem reluctant to act.

Why? Because 11% of all fees collected by British universities in 2021 are borne by Chinese students. Ten universities, including Imperial College, UCL, Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool, have earned more than a quarter of their tuition fees from Chinese students. If any of those institutions have upset China enough to see the faucets shut off, they will face the inevitable choice of fire or bankruptcy. It is no wonder that everyone has become supporters of the communist regime in China.

The UK government needs to do more to get universities to spend their money in the interests of the UK and not Beijing. The government finally took several steps through the ATAS program, including increasing screening of Chinese scholars in sensitive fields and strengthening the office’s accountability for students. But that alone is not enough.

Boris Johnson and his ministers need to clarify that the university cannot dance to Chinese music while receiving money from British taxpayers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos