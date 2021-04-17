Prince Phillips funeral, the end of the British royal era





London Elizabeth and Philip married the year I was born in 1947, when Britain’s respect for the royal family was not yet exposed to ruthless shredding. At that time, my family, although far away, would have seen very little reflection in their lives.

Like Prince Philip at his funeral on Saturday, my father was sent so long in World War II that he served without seeing him for three years. In London, Buckingham Palace was bombed. So was the mansion of Barrow-in-Furness in northwest England, near a shipyard targeted by the German Air Force where my aunts, uncles and grandparents lived.

When Elizabeth was elected Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, we gathered around a small black and white TV in a neighboring house to follow the country’s first coronation to be broadcast live. Certainly, it was a moment of splendor that seemed to celebrate the re-emergence of Britain from postwar deprivation.

But when Prince Philip died last week, the British for a long time stopped marching very closely with the royalty. The mirror has moved away and has been replaced by frequently asked questions. When did the sovereign family and their subjects begin to go their own way? And what are those signs of the monarchy’s future?

At first, it would have been difficult to extract the answers from the devout reports that swept the British state broadcasters, with Prince Phillips writing countless achievements in profiles, comments and interviews. His war record; His presence on the national stage as the longest-running royal spouse; And there is the Duke of Edinburgh Awards program, which has given millions of young people in particular the opportunity to build confidence and hone their outdoor skills.

A special word was spoken so often in connection with his family, his charity, and his stewardship of his many armies, which became a kind of mantra.

However, some Brits viewed it differently. The British Broadcasting Corporation received about 100,000 complaints about the event’s television coverage when it canceled a program scheduled for comprehensive coverage of the life and death of Prince Philips at the age of 99. Some have compared the obituary program to what is expected. In North Korea.

The BBC’s royal correspondent Michael Cole told rival Channel 4 News that the broadcasters were completely wrong. He said that he had taken on the cool coat of the self-proclaimed chieftain, voiced quietly and made a grave remark that would be more appropriate for his bereavement.

I can’t always report when you’re kneeling, he said. And I think we’ve seen it too much.

But for the baby boomers, there was something special about the prince’s death. Throughout their lives, the couple on the head of the constitutional monarchy of England were both a national symbol and a constant presence.

Prince Phillips was a kind of familiarity and forgiveness cunningly nodded and nudged for the less popular tendencies of off-camera life. His public harassment, some of them are racially and culturally aggressive. The kind of Prince Philip preferred by Crown’s scriptwriters over official biographers. One of his sons, Prince Andrew, called him the grandfather of the country.

However, time and familiarity do not always arouse affection or heal the wounds left by his statements in a more diverse country. Just as her husband vowed to come to the coronation, most of the grief would have been aimed at the queen.

As the Queen said in 1997, Philip has been her strength and stayed for many years amid the threat of overthrowing the institutions she has been persistently fighting to protect.

Historians will one day penetrate the mist of obfuscation that masks the role of Prince Phillips in many crises in the royal family. -Reduced, domain after empire.

Nowadays, in the chronicles of people like Meghan and Diana, few people want to talk horribly about the dead, preferring to focus on the iconic position of the princes. It defines roles that are often not scripted internally or externally.

In a sense, Philip is older than all of them. However, his departure can be seen as a relentless and devastating dress rehearsal. Because in the same year, the Queen held an unchanging position as the center of gravity of the state. Her reign overlapped the terms of the same number of U.S. presidents as 14 British Prime Ministers.

A question that wasn’t spoken in the awe of the moment is how she can be replaced by the guarantor of her line.

In the postwar 1940s and 1950s, British students learned by memorizing the names and pedigrees of imposing ancestors, from Tudors, Plantagenets and Stuarts to Hanoverians, Saxe-Coburgs and Windsors.

One lesson that may have persevered in an era of much more divided loyalty and aspirations may not be found very much in the names and titles of the past, aside from monarchy during the brief period of the 17th century. It rarely survived without difficult choices, stubborn resilience, and often hesitating or forced renewal.

This is a time of mourning for Philip, who welcomes the young royal generation on his wedding day and is credited with spurring the early self-assessment and renewal period in the monarchy. The task will be passed on to others in a less compassionate world than having a young royal family on their wedding day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos