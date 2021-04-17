Mass shootings in the United States in 2021





So far this year, the United States has seen at least six mass shootings, including Thursday night’s violence at a FedEx center in Indianapolis.

NBC News defines a mass shooting as a single incident involving three or more people who were injured or killed in a public place, excluding the shooter. Isolated fights, including gang and drug violence, family disputes and robberies that have turned violent are not considered mass shootings.

A look at the mass shootings of 2021:

April 15: Indianapolis

Eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire on a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Four others who were shot and one who was injured were taken to hospitals. Officials said the shooter committed suicide at the scene. The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole. His mobile remains unclear.

April 8: Bryan, Texas

One person was killed and five others were injured in a workplace shooting at a manufacturing facility, Kent Moore Cabinet, in Bryan, Texas. The alleged shooter, Larry Bollin, 27, an employee, was arrested in a nearby county by state soldiers, and a soldier was also shot and wounded at the time. Bollin has been charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault, but his motive remains unknown.

March 31: Orange, California.

A shooting in Orange, Calif., Has left four dead and one injured in the offices of Unified Homes, which sells mobile homes. The suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was shot and wounded after opening fire on two officers and was later charged with four counts of murder.

According to authorities, the suspect knew the adult victims, and preliminary information suggests that the motive is linked to a “professional and personal relationship”.

March 22: Boulder, Colorado.

In late March, a gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, after entering a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., And randomly shooting at shoppers. Police said suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, purchased a high powered weapon less than a week before the shooting. He was charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.

March 16: Acworth and Atlanta, Georgia.

Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed at three Atlanta-area spas. The attacks began near Acworth in Cherokee County, where four people died. Less than an hour later, four women were killed in two shootings in Atlanta. One person was injured.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder. He said he was sexually addicted and saw business as a temptation he needed to eliminate.

The killings have alarmed the Asian American community, which has faced a growing number of attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

February 9: Buffalo, Minn.

In early February, one person was killed and four were injured in a shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, has been charged with second degree murder, four counts of attempted first degree murder, possession of an explosive device and carrying a firearm without a license.

In 2018, Ulrich was charged with threatening to attack four Allina Health medical facilities, including the Buffalo clinic, police said.

January 9: Chicago and Evanston, Ill.

Five people were killed, including a 15-year-old, and two injured in a “murderous rampage” in Chicago and near Evanston. The suspect, Jason Nightengale, 32, was killed after a shootout with police.

