Purezza, UK’s first plant-based pizza chain, opens branch in Manchesters Northern Quarter





Britain’s first vegan pizzeria opens its sixth branch on the nine-dough pizza kitchen site in Manchester in May this year.

Purezza is a 100% plant-based vegan restaurant that won the 2020 Vegan Restaurant of the Year.

The restaurant Neapolitan style pizza features a self-patented vegetable mozzarella melt and the base is made with a unique gluten-free whole grain sourdough.

At the heart of Purezza is sustainability. In addition to ethically procuring materials, the restaurant is equipped with recycled and recycled furniture, and the walls are painted with green and organic paints.

The menu includes the Parmigiano Party (winner of the 2018 National Pizza) with eggplant Parmigiano and vegan sausage, and The One with Nduja, which has a unique plant-based Italian spicy topping.

Desserts include The Chocolate One, which uses Purezzas signature fluffy sourdough coated in a homemade chocolate hazelnut sauce and topped with white chocolate crumbles and ice cream.

The restaurant offers a variety of creative cocktails and organic beers and wines, and food is served via delivery service.

Purezza co-founder and co-owner Tim Barclay said: Manchester has been on our agenda for years because it knows the lively gourmet scene that will only grow after the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

“Weve has had more requests on social media to open in Manchester than any other city in the UK, and we are delighted to honor those requests and finally make it happen.

Purezza started in Brighton in 2015 and has since opened branches in Camden, Brixton, Bristol and Hove. Check the menu and opening hours on the website: www.purezza.co.uk

