South Carolina’s economy trended slowly relative to the United States in March; state adds 4,700 jobs, but nation up 916,000





“Positive but rather anemic growth” relative to the United States as a whole were the first words used by an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to describe the most recent trend in South Carolina’s economy.

Laura Ullrich, Central Bank Regional Economist for the Carolinas, based in Charlotte, provided analysis of the official March Palmetto State Employment Report from the US Department of Labor at a conference telephone with some media, including The Sumter Item.

After accelerating US job growth in March with the addition of 916,000 jobs, South Carolina added only a small share, or 4,700 jobs, for the month. To shape the perspective, 1.45% of all jobs in the United States are in the state, but monthly job growth in South Carolina was only 0.5% of total growth in the United States. United in March.

Most of the state’s business sectors posted gains for the month, including total gains in construction (+1,800) and trade, transportation and utilities (+1,600). Manufacturing also created 1,000 jobs and financial activities increased by 600 jobs.

Sectors losing jobs included private education / health care (-600), information (-300) and government (-100). The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants and hotels, remained stable by suppressing seasonal variations.

‘Good months’, ‘bad months’ and ‘normal months’ for employment have been redefined somewhat in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began just over a year ago, Ullrich said .

Compared to just before the pandemic, or February 2020, South Carolina is still down by 78,700 jobs, or 3.6%.

“So if you only add 5,000 jobs a month,” Ullrich said, “it’s going to take a while. I wouldn’t say there’s like a normal bar that we necessarily need to hit, it’s just the the less we had. every month, the longer it will take to return to peak employment. “

Two industries in South Carolina have fully recovered and have also gained jobs since the start of the pandemic. Construction lost 5,300 jobs last spring in the state, but it recovered 6,300 jobs for a recovery of 118%. Trade, transport and utilities lost 38,600 jobs, but have increased by 42,300 jobs since then for a recovery of 110%.

Several sectors have only declined by a few percentage points at most from pre-pandemic levels to include professional and business services, financial activities, private education / health care and manufacturing.

Leisure and hospitality, however, are “outliers,” Ullrich said. She lost an “incredible” 125,700 jobs in the worst part of the pandemic last year, she said. The sector has recovered 88,000 jobs, but this is only a 70% recovery.

It’s important to mention that, from a national perspective, South Carolina edged the United States in the recovery, Ullrich added. Overall, the United States has experienced a net loss of 8.5 million jobs since employment peaked in February 2020.

In a separate survey report released on Friday, South Carolina’s unemployment rate fell from 5.2% in February to 5.1% in March. Locally, Sumter County’s unemployment rate was 5.5%. Clarendon County was at 5.9% and Lee had the highest unemployment rate in the area at 6.4%.

The national monthly rate fell to 6%. A general measure of unemployment in the United States including those marginally attached to the labor force, as well as those working only part-time for economic reasons, was 10.9%. At the peak of employment in February 2020, it was 7.4%, Ullrich said.

