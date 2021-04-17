British shoppers flock to stores on weekends as bumper retailers approach | Retail





Shoppers are expected to flood into the busy streets and shopping centers of England and Wales, especially after bumpers for clothing and houseware sales, as people make the most of the non-essential store’s reopening points.

According to the analyst’s latest data, visitors to High Street, Retail Parks and Shopping Malls increased 90% from Monday to Thursday compared to the same day of the previous week. In Springboard. However, that figure is still a little over a quarter of the figure that appeared in the same week in 2019, before the epidemic hit.

Central London experienced a surge in shoppers, which increased by 124% every week, but in 2019, commuters and tourists continued to scarce, resulting in a drop in visitors by almost two-thirds.

Market towns, shopping centers, and coastal towns all outperformed the city , as families enjoyed local excursions during the second week of Easter break in several parts of the country during the second week of Easter vacation.

Oxford Street shoppers in central London. Photo: David Cliff/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

Springboard said the increase in footsteps has doubled as expected, and that it expected a bigger increase this weekend. For some people who work all week this will be the first chance to visit the shops and destinations. Also, as many schools return on Monday, parents will take their children out to buy school supplies and clothes, the spokesman said.

According to an analysis of figures from around 80 medium-sized retailer transactions by advisory firm BDO, last week’s total store sales increased more than 10 times over the same week last year when the UK reached its peak in the first blockade to control the coronavirus pandemic I did. . However, BDO has confirmed that the transition to online shopping has not disappeared, with online sales rising by more than 49%.

According to BDO, homeware saw the largest increase in sales over 50 times year-on-year with the ability to try sofas or mattresses, and fashion sales increased more than 82% year-on-year as online sales continued. It has increased and store sales have skyrocketed.

Lloyds Bank said apparel spending through debit cards increased 116% from Monday to Thursday compared to the same day last week. More than two-thirds (68%) of spending was in stores as people flocked to the downtown area. In contrast, spending at restaurants and pubs increased by 38%, and many stores had to remain closed due to the lack of enough outside space.

Gabby Collins, Head of Payments at Lloyds Bank, said: Direct spending soared as people visited the store, releasing demand for pent-ups into the downtown area.

It’s a really encouraging sign of consumer confidence, but we’ll see how strong this initial demand will last over the next few weeks.

It’s not about clothes, bars and sofas. Entertainment and music chain HMV has more than doubled the number of store visitors this week compared to the number that appeared in the week following its first closure in June of last year.

Owner Doug Putman said: This has been our strongest post-closure return to date, which not only makes the UK public feel confident in the Covid security measures implemented by retailers, including HMVs, but what the streets have to offer. Make sure you do it.

