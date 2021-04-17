Any Terrorist Attack Against US Army Withdrawal From Afghanistan Will Be Welcomed, Says Kirby> US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> Department of Defense News





The United States is well aware of the Taliban’s threats against the withdrawal of the United States military, which is expected to begin on May 1 and end on September 11, 2021, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby, to the media at the Pentagon.

“We have seen their threats, and it would be unwise of us not to take these threats seriously,” he said. “It would also be unwise for the Taliban not to take seriously this [President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III] both were clear: any attack against our withdrawal, against our forces or our allies and partners,… will be fought with great force. “

While work remains to be done on the details of the withdrawal, the previous administration drafted a departure agreement on May 1, so some preliminary withdrawal plans have been completed, the spokesperson said. These plans are to be reviewed with the president’s leadership to begin the withdrawal on May 1, and military leaders are working on them. “[More] specific tasks will be assigned to Secretary Austin very, very soon, ”he added.

Kirby said it was not out of the question that, for a short period of time, additional enabling capabilities would be added to Afghanistan to help bring about a safe, orderly and deliberately planned withdrawal. The Defense Department may temporarily need logistics, engineering and force protection capabilities, he noted.

The spokesperson stressed that the withdrawal will bring back the 2,500 soldiers stationed there. “The Resolute Support mission will come to an end, and that includes the training support we will be providing to the [Afghan National Security Forces]. The future will be in large part from a financial perspective, ”he said, adding that Afghanistan has its own air force now, and that they are carrying out their own missions to defend their people.

“They’re a lot more knowledgeable and capable now than they’ve ever been,” Kirby said.

The United States is working on its future bilateral security relationship with Afghanistan, but it is expected to be similar to the bilateral military relationship it has with other countries. “This will not include a US military footprint on the ground in Afghanistan, except for what will be necessary to support the diplomatic mission there,” he said.

The secretary said we will maintain counterterrorism capabilities to continue preventing Afghanistan from becoming a launching pad for terrorist attacks against our homeland, Kirby said, adding that the United States has a vast range of capabilities of the US Central Command.

The President and Secretary have both made it clear that it is always in the interest of the national security of the United States that terrorist attacks on the homeland do not emanate from Afghanistan and that the country will not be a safe haven. safe for groups like Al-Qaida and other terrorist groups that would. threaten the United States. “They are serious about this goal,” Kirby said, adding as the secretary said, “we will keep counterterrorism capabilities in the region as strong as possible to prevent this from happening. ”

The president’s move to step down also gives the department an opportunity to refocus its efforts on threats and challenges that are most relevant to our way of life, and those that threaten our way of life here in the United States, Kirby said. , strongly calling Afghanistan a threat. decreases.

“The secretary sees China as our pace challenge,” he said. “We certainly have obvious and deep concerns about where Russia is going, not only in the region but in the world. We have continued malicious activity from Iran and the Middle East. And of course, there is North Korea, where there is a plethora of significant challenges and threats. “

