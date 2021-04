US sues Trump ally Roger Stone, alleging he owes around $ 2 million in unpaid taxes

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Roger Stone on Friday, saying former President Donald Trump’s close ally owed about $ 2 million in unpaid federal income taxes, according to a court document viewed by Reuters.

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, alleged that Stone and his wife, Nydia, had used a business entity to “protect their personal income from forced collection and finance a lavish lifestyle despite a debt of nearly $ 2 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties. . “

Stone said his tax bill had been common knowledge for years and called the lavish lifestyle claims a “laughable joke.”

“This is yet another example of Democrats campaigning the Justice Department in violation of the rule of law. I will fight these politically motivated accusations and prevail again,” Stone said in a statement.

Stone, 68, is a colorful Republican political agent known for his upscale wardrobe and tattoo on the back of former President Richard Nixon.

Stone advised Trump when the wealthy real estate developer toyed with the presidential bid in 2000 and briefly worked on the successful Trump campaign of 2016.

Stone was indicted by Robert Mueller, the former special advocate to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election. Muellers’ investigation, which Trump called a witch hunt, led to charges criminals against dozens of people, including Trump associates such as political strategist Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

A federal jury in Washington convicted Stone on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and tampering with witnesses. At the trial, prosecutors said Stone told five different lies to lawmakers on the US House Intelligence Committee about his contacts with the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.

Trump granted Stone a presidential pardon in December, erasing the criminal conviction. Trump had previously commuted Stone’s sentence, allowing him to avoid jail time.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos