UK Health Commissioner Says Pregnant Women Can Get Covid Vaccine





Pregnant women in the UK can now be vaccinated against Corona 19, but the Oxford/Astra Zeneca jab should be avoided, government advisers said.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has advised pregnant women who have been advised not to wear jabs until now to only take BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna injections.

The exclusion of the AstraZeneca jab, a staple of the UK vaccine program, reflected a lack of data on how it was performed in pregnant women rather than specific safety issues, officials said.

This advice is another blow to the Anglo-Swedish company. Last week, the UK said a very small number of people should be given an alternative vaccine against AstraZeneca, which is linked to a blood disorder that develops after vaccination, to people under the age of 30 as much as possible.

Denmark has banned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, and many other European countries have applied strict guidelines to limit them to 55 years of age, 60 years of age, or in some cases 65 years of age or older.

recommendation

Previously, the JCVI guidelines for pregnant women were insufficient evidence to recommend a Covid-19 vaccine, even though the data available did not indicate safety issues.

US data on 90,000 pregnant women vaccinated with BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines based primarily on mRNA technology did not cause the problem, JCVI said.

AstraZeneca jab is based on another technique known as adenovirus. U.S. health officials this week announced they would stop using another adenovirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson while investigating a rare blood clot incident.

The more advanced UK vaccination programs in the world have begun to lower the age group and will soon target the group under 40 who are responsible for most pregnancies.

“Based on this data, JCVI advises that it is advisable to provide BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to pregnant women in the UK. There is no evidence that other vaccines are not safe for pregnant women, but more research is needed.”

Officials stressed that no specific risk factors were identified that pregnancies made people more susceptible to blood clots after vaccination. They said that vaccination can be done safely at any stage of pregnancy, but some women may prefer to wait until after the first trimester, when most of the fetal development occurs.

recommendation

Although less common, serious illnesses caused by the coronavirus are more likely in late pregnancy, and pregnant women with symptomatic Covid-19 are two to three times more likely to have a premature baby, JCVI said.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, JCVI’s Covid-19 chairman, told pregnant women “we encouraged them to discuss the risks and benefits with pregnant women. People at high risk of serious consequences from Covid-19 are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are provided. .

“With regard to pregnancy, there were no specific safety concerns with any brand of Covid-19 vaccine,” he added.

Dr. Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, welcomed the updated guidelines and stressed that women should choose whether or not to be vaccinated “after considering the benefits and risks”.

