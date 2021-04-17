Lamar Hunt US Open 2021 Cup not to be held this spring





At its meeting this week, the US Soccer Open Cup committee made the decision not to host the 2021 tournament this spring. The Committee cited the combined logistical and financial challenges still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will assess the possibility of holding the competition one way or another later in the year.

The logistical and financial burden to organize the tournament this spring in the current environment is considerable, said Open Cup commissioner Paul Marstaller. While all of the professional US Soccer member teams will be playing in their respective league competitions this year, the Committee did not see fit that clubs divert significant resources over the next two months for the Open Cup. Instead, we’ll look further into the future to see what possibilities might exist for 2021. After that, a full-scale 2022 Open Cup will be less than a year away.

Last month, the Committee approved a revised format for this year’s competition that would have included a total of 16 teams with representatives from each of the four divisions that normally participate in the tournament: Professional Division I, Division II, III and the open division. (encompassing all other affiliated teams and leagues).

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

In its 108th year, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup National Football Championship is the only high-level competition in US team sports where amateur teams face professionals in meaningful competition. The historic tournament, held on a knockout basis, is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with US Soccer. After crowning its first champion in 1914, the oldest national football competition in the United States was renamed in 1999 to honor American football pioneer Lamar Hunt.

Atlanta United FC are the reigning Open Cup champions, having won the club’s first tournament title with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United FC on August 27, 2019 in front of a record-breaking World Cup final. Open Cup 35,709 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos