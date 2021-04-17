Pandemic Has Destroyed Fewer U.S. Companies Than Feared, Fed Study Says





The Federal Reserve Building is located against a blue sky in Washington, USA on May 1, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque / File Photo

Fewer than 200,000 businesses in the United States may have gone bankrupt in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lighter toll than initially expected and which could have had a relatively small impact on unemployment, study finds from the Federal Reserve.

The figure contrasts with early predictions that the pandemic would leave America’s “main street” desolate as well as polls that continue to show large percentages of American small business owners worrying about their survival.

Perhaps 600,000 companies, mostly small businesses, go bankrupt in any given year, and U.S. central bank researchers estimated that from March 2020 to February of this year, the figure may have been d ‘a quarter to a third higher.

This included 100,000 “surplus” failures among companies engaged in close contact services such as hair salons and nail salons, an industry described by the Fed’s research group as the industry hardest hit by shocks. economic fallout from the pandemic.

While potentially devastating for the owners and employees of these businesses, “relative to the popular discussion … our findings may represent an optimistic update of views on business failure linked to a pandemic,” wrote the authors.

To make up for the blow to these service-oriented businesses, they noted, take-out restaurants, grocery stores, and outdoor recreation businesses appeared to suffer less from setbacks than usual, with the bottom line being a blow. less important than expected for the economy as a whole.

“Many industries have likely experienced lower than normal exit rates, and the companies exiting do not appear to represent a significant share of employment in the United States,” the researchers wrote.

FEDERAL AID

The study was the latest to issue a positive note on an economic recovery that has unfolded faster than expected, with senior Fed officials confident that much of the potential permanent damage had been avoided. Previous research had anticipated widespread business bankruptcies due to the pandemic, with 400,000 or more small businesses disappearing.

Censuses and other surveys continue to reflect the stress of some businesses that continue to operate, and Fed researchers have recognized that more failures could occur if, for example, banks, owners and creditors become less flexible. with their commercial tenants as conditions return to normal.

The study also fails to capture the millions of jobs still lost in surviving companies that have downsized or downsized, nor the disproportionate losses felt among overrepresented racial or ethnic groups in the most devastated industries.

But this is starting to give some leeway to one of the potential economic scars of the pandemic, and suggests that small businesses appear to have been both more resilient than expected and have been effectively supported by loans from the Personal Protection Program. paychecks and other federal aid. .

The Fed and the US government began flooding the economy with credits and direct subsidies for businesses and households last spring, to the point where personal incomes actually rose even as unemployment hit historic levels.

The financing included $ 755 billion in repayable PPP loans spread across more than 9.5 million businesses. While America’s roughly 30 million small businesses are diverse, the vast majority are independent practitioners who have no employees, with the remainder employing only a handful. Thus, the failures of these companies, even in large numbers, are not deeply rooted in terms of overall employment.

Official government statistics on business bankruptcies generally delay the effective demise of such businesses by a year or more. The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau have yet to release official estimates on the final pandemic toll for businesses and their workers.

To augment the limited data, Fed researchers combined available government information with high-frequency alternative metrics such as cell phone location data mapped to retail locations, ADP payroll processor records, and other sources.

They found that while the first fears of a great success of COVID-19 could be justified given the number of businesses that closed their doors in the spring of 2020, at the end of August, there was no “ no evidence of excessive and continuous business inactivity; in the eventual stop was well below normal at the end of 2020. “

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos