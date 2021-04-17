One in six adults in the UK has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.





About 1 in 6 adults in the UK now have a full vaccination against Covid-19 and more than 2 million secondary vaccinations have been delivered over the past 7 days.

In total, 8.9 million people have received both jabs, which now account for 17.0% of the adult population.

It is estimated that Wales administered two doses to nearly a quarter of adults (22.8%), which is somewhat ahead of Northern Ireland (17.2%), England (16.8%) and Scotland (15.5%).

These figures are for vaccinations reported by UK health officials through April 15, reflecting the rate at which secondary vaccinations are increasing nationwide.

Compared to just under 1.6 million, 1.9 million, and 1 million in the last three weeks, about 2.4 million second doses were recorded in the 7 days until April 15th.

The second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine should be made within 12 weeks after the first shot. That said, millions of people who received their first jab in January and early February have either recently been given a follow-up or are going to get a jab soon.

(PA graphics)

People over the age of 80 belonged to the first group on the vaccine priority list, and initial vaccinations have been given since early December.

According to figures released by NHS England on Thursday, about three-quarters of the UK’s population at this age group currently get both vaccines.

In Wales, it is estimated that 67% of the population over 80 have both jabs, 72% in Scotland and 41% in Northern Ireland.

Wales leads the way in both primary and secondary vaccinations, with nearly two-thirds of the adult population receiving primary jabs (65.7%), UK (61.8%), Scotland (61.4%) and Northern Ireland (58.5%). ) Followed. %).

A separate analysis by the PA news agency shows that more than a third of 16 to 49 years old in some parts of the UK now have their first vaccination, and in some areas the rate is as high as 4 out of 10.

(PA graphics)

Hampshire’s Havant (42.7%), Lancashire’s Wyre (42.0%), and Hertfordshire’s Hertsmere (41.5%) are the areas most likely to get their first jab among people aged 16 to 49.

It is estimated that a total of 72 of the 313 municipalities in the UK have given the first dose to at least a third of people in this age group.

The regions with the lowest rates are all London Boroughs: Islington (17.7%), Hackney (17.9%) and City of London (18.0%).

The analysis is based on the latest data from NHS England for vaccines up to April 11.

Official first vaccinations for people under the age of 50 in the UK started this week, but some individuals will be in one of the vaccination priority groups and will be eligible for a jab starting earlier this year.

This includes all staff working in nursing homes, all frontline health and social workers, and anyone 16 years of age or older with a basic medical condition at a higher risk of serious illness and death.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos