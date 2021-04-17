Scottish Election 2021: SNP plans to maximize UK credit card to fund fairy tale economics by John McLellan





NewsOpinionColumnists Chriiiiistmaaaas of it! The Slades Noddy Holder would not have been available for the release of the SNP Manifesto. But with free laptops, free bikes, free school food, free music classes, and free dental care, SNP strategists will certainly do their best to vote, leaving the following impression: Mixing festive favorites can be Christmas every day.

Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 7am

The SNP’s spending plans appear to rely on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who continues to spend, thus causing the Scottish government to swell with Barnett results, says John McLellan (Photo: Tolga Akmen/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Numbers not followed by 1 billion, as it became the norm in the Covid era, looked like a little beer, so there were 10 billion hospital buildings, 800 million social services, 3.5 billion affordable homes, and 1.6 billion for home heating. .

An additional 1 billion will be invested in a bank that likes to say that it is the new national infrastructure mission with an investment of 33 billion in five years, 500 million in vocational training and the National Investment Bank of Scotland. Unfortunately, 2.5 billion for frontline health care turned out to be a worse deal than NHS England.

The declaration did not estimate how much all this would cost, but promised to freeze income taxes and cut business charges for the largest buildings, so without an indication of how these bills will be paid, this is a Black Friday binge with someone else’s credit card. You have to assume they are the same.

The name on the card is England. Because it makes sense to conclude a statement without a plausible budget plan, the Bank of England continues to manage the money supply through quantitative easing, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues to spend, and the Scottish government is bloating as a result of Barnett.

If you have another plan, perhaps after May 6, the votes will be counted and then kept for another day.

Don’t worry about budget planning. That’s what the financial research institution underestimated was disappointing.

Noddy Holder with Slade in 1973 (Photo: McCabe / Daily Express / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Conservatives set it at $90 billion, and the IFS warned: Paying for it in a situation that can be a tight fiscal environment will require a tricky trade-off and potentially require (not yet said) tax increases or cuts. At least other areas of public spending.

With a series of promises, especially a raft of subsidies and benefits aimed at low-income people, local authorities could once again do harm and put the Scottish government into another clashes with the Scottish government and Whitehall with direct British government funding to Scotland. Local authorities are likely to showcase a new and robust approach to disseminating the union’s financial benefits without re-spraying SNPs.

Without inside information, it’s not that Luke Graham, former head of the Coalition Department of No 10s, used an article in Spectator magazine to argue that the Scottish Parliament should be able to participate directly in the UK program. The SNP screams for power, but as community leaders start taking more avenues to improve the long-neglected area, the narrative on the ground begins to change, he wrote.

This stage is also ready for another row on borrowing rights, with Scottish Treasury Secretary Kate Forbes saying there is an election order to deliver on the promise, then accusing it of being conservative and uncompromising for failing to keep the promise.

More borrowing is at the heart of the SNP economics paper, and in fact the Hunter Foundation’s recent Oxford Economics paper argued for a comfortable approach to more borrowing, but only if it promotes economic growth and is accompanied by strong industrial strategies and significant tax reforms. .

Instead, the SNP recommends the catastrophic Universal Citizens Income, four days a week, which provides about 5,000 people for everyone, costs 20 billion to raise income tax by 8% and won’t plan a business strategy until the end of the election. .

The commitment to impose legal obligations on businesses to take into account a wider range of economic and environmental consequences should take away the notion that an independent Scotland operated by the SNP could become the new Singapore.

Kitchen sinks, refrigerators, and dishwashers seem to be thrown at the voters, catching up with voters who won’t be struggling with the absolute majority and no plans to balance their books or grow the economy.

However, what is offered is a state of dependency that is difficult to opt out of, as Universal Credit has demonstrated. If the Scottish Conservatives now accept free tuition and prescriptions, new benefits like universal free dental care cannot be politically scrapped.

But no matter how high all that cost, the SNP is guaranteed to push Scotland’s 15 billion fiscal deficit that makes voters believe it doesn’t matter. Despite the fact that Andrew Wilson, chairman of the Growth Committee, talked on Radio 4 about how much debt burden independent Scotland would have, the first minister told Channel 4 that the assumptions Wilson and his team made were now completely out of date because public finances were overturned. I had to admit it.

Thanks to the ability of the Bank of England to supply the bond market, the more SNPs spend now, the harder it will be to offer the same benefits after independence. If you don’t have a reliable currency location, central bank, or credit reputation to keep interest rates low, then you don’t have to.

David Phillips, IFS Deputy Director, said the more difficult fiscal conditions that independent Scotland will face in at least the first few years will make it more difficult to deliver on these promises.

When political statements are always over-inflated, the SNP is Hindenburg, but polls repeatedly show that this is a program for the government, not a wishlist. However, Mr. Sturm appeared occasionally enough to not expect to be around to explain the flaws.

They sold me a Christmas dream and called Greg Lake. And they told me the fairy tale. The government we get, we deserve.

John McLellan is Edinburgh’s conservative legislator.

