US maneuvers threaten war with Russia – Workers World





On April 9, Turkish officials told Russian counterparts that Washington, as it should by treaty, informed them that the following week the United States would send two warships to the Black Sea, which also borders Russia and the United States. ‘Ukraine. This is part of the extended framework of tension that the United States has brought to the region. Dinuccis’ article from April 13 in Il Manifesto (an Italian web newspaper) explains the framework of the growing crisis. Translation: John Catalinotto.

US F-16 fighter jets, dispatched from Aviano base, are engaged in complex air operations in Greece, where Exercise Iniochos 21 began on April 12. They belong to the 510th Fighter Squadron stationed in Aviano, in northern Italy, whose role is indicated by their emblem: the symbol of the atom, with three lightning bolts hitting the earth, flanked by the imperial eagle. These are therefore nuclear attack aircraft, those used by the US Air Force in Greece, which in 2020 granted the United States the use of all its military bases.

F-16 and F-15 fighter-bombers from Israel and the United Arab Emirates are also participating in Iniochos 21. The exercise takes place on the Aegean Sea near the area that includes the Black Sea and Ukraine, where focuses the massive US Army Defender-Europe 21 exercise.

These and other military maneuvers, which turn Europe into a large weapons depot, increase tensions with Russia, especially with regard to Ukraine. NATO, after tearing the Yugoslav Federation apart with international war actions in 1995 and 1999 to exacerbate Yugoslavia’s internal fractures, is now positioning itself as the champion of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, the Chief of the British Royal Air Force Stuart Peach, during a meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky and Chief of Staff Ruslan Khomchak, said the Allies NATO are united in their condemnation of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and its aggressive actions in eastern Ukraine. (nato.int, April 7)

Peach thus repeated the false account that Russia forcibly annexed Crimea in 2014, while ignoring the fact that the Russians in Crimea decided in a referendum to secede from Ukraine and join Russia for avoid being attacked by neo-Nazi battalions in Kiev, as the Russians in Donbass were. .

American and anti-Russian Ukrainians used the same neo-Nazis in 2014 as a strike force in the Maidan Square putsch that was started by Georgian snipers who fired at protesters and police. They were also used in subsequent actions: putting the villages on fire and sword; burn dozens of activists alive at the Odessa Trade Union House; massacre unarmed civilians in the town of Mariupol; and attack Donetsk and Lugansk, then Ukrainian provinces, with white phosphorus bombs.

Maidan’s action was a bloody coup d’état under the leadership of the United States and NATO, with the strategic objective of provoking a new cold war in Europe. The aim was to isolate Russia and, at the same time, strengthen the influence and military presence of the United States in Europe.

The conflict in Donbass, whose populations are now self-organized in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics with their own people’s militia, went through a period of relative truce with the opening of the Minsk talks for a peaceful solution. Today, however, the Ukrainian government withdrew from the talks, refusing to visit Minsk, on the pretext that Belarus is not a democratic country.

At the same time, the Kiev forces resumed armed attacks in the Donbass [Donetsk and Lugansk]. Chief of Staff Khomchak, whom Stuart Peach praised on behalf of NATO for his commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, said the Kyiv Army is standing by. prepares for the offensive in eastern Ukraine and that in this operation the participation of NATO allies should.

It is no coincidence that the conflict in the Donbass was rekindled when, under the Biden administration, Antony Blinken took up his post as Secretary of State. His Ukraine-born grandparents, Blinken was the main director of the Maidan Square coup as deputy national security adviser in the Obama-Biden administration.

As deputy secretary of state, Biden appointed Victoria Nuland, who in 2014 was deputy director of the US operation in Maidan Square, at a cost of more than $ 5 billion. She said it was to establish good governance in Ukraine.

It is possible that at this stage, the American strategists have a plan: to promote an offensive of the Kiev forces in the Donbass, effectively supported by NATO. Such an offensive would confront Moscow with a choice which would in any case be to the advantage of the Washingtons: either Moscow can allow the Russian populations of the Donbass to be massacred, or must intervene militarily in their support.

We play with fire, and not in the figurative sense, by lighting the fuse of a bomb in the heart of Europe.

