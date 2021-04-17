



Activists are organizing themselves to prevent the destruction of historic department store buildings across the country, from fantastic barbaric architecture to sophisticated 1930s architecture.

The 20th Century Society is taking action on the destruction or redesign of seven sites, and is concerned about the future of another 23 places threatened by the re-creation of the town center following the epidemic and the shift to online shopping.

Asking the public to mark other buildings at risk from the collapse of the Debenhams and Beales chains, and the decision to close several stores by the House of Fraser and John Lewis, leaving numerous large stores vacant.

Jewels facing Les Kingsball include Rackhams in mid Birminghams, now home to the House of Fraser, Debenhams in Taunton, built in 1938 and expanded in the 1960s, and the Marks & Spencers store near the completed Marble Arch in London. There are also concerns about the future of Aberdeens’ barbarian John Lewis and Chester’s Browns. Most recently, some of the Debenhams date back to the 12th century.

Birmingham’s Rackhams became home to the branch of the House of Fraser. Photo: Fabio De Paola / The Guardian

Given the increase in online shopping, few major retail tenants are willing to occupy these large spaces, so landlords, local councils, and developers are already considering transition plans. Offers range from hotels and offices to classrooms and even elementary schools. Some are sensitive to the original architecture, while others have to do with the total or partial destruction of the well-loved local architecture.

Historic England, with the authority to list buildings and protect it from redevelopment, said it is continuing to evaluate new applications for listing, including department stores.

Catherine Croft, director of the 20th-century Society, says that many of the buildings don’t necessarily use innovative technology or aren’t designed by renowned architects, so they can have a hard time attaining a listed status. But she says it can be very important locally.

People love continuity from the past. We’re not saying we have to keep them because they live. Are you serving? It’s about keeping the building, not the department store, and thinking with imagination.

From streamlined tontons to Aberdeen’s brutality and neo-gothic and neo-regency, they are very diverse and show a variety of interests and interests. Many are beautifully constructed, have quality materials and are integrated with the surrounding streets.

People love them very much as a place bound by memories of growth. They’re where you first put on your shoes and where your wedding list was when you got married. They have romances in terms of various patterns of people’s personal history and social life until the 20th century.

In Taunton, Somerset with plans to demolish the Debenhams, ArtsTaunton’s trustee Donald Rice says the building is a really nice and subtle addition to the streetscape.

Debenhams on North Street, Taunton. Photo: Greg Balfour Evans/Alamy

Taunton has an unusual metropolitan Art Deco charm. Tonton has been cursed for a huge number of really bad 20th century buildings, but this is a really good one.

In Birmingham, an application for an exemption from listing the Rackhams store has been filed, and there is concern that this will lead to the compassionate Ridge of the British festival-inspired building. Activists fear that dramatic concertina windows and interior staircases will now disappear.

Matthew Vaughan, director of the Birmingham Civic Society, is not highly appreciated now except for locals, but it is a really high quality building ten years later. If it cannot be listed, it will be lost. When immunity is granted, you are given a blank sheet to do a wide range of things.

