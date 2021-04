British Church Leader Warns Against Dangerous Vaccine Passport Plan | Corona virus

Hundreds of British Church leaders have told the Prime Minister that the plan to enter the venue using a vaccination passport is one of the most dangerous policy proposals in British political history, potentially bringing an end to liberal democracy. We know it.

An open letter to Boris Johnson, signed by more than 1,250 clergy from several Christian denominations across the UK, said the introduction of a vaccine passport would constitute an unethical form of coercion and a violation of the principle of informed consent.

It says people may have good reasons for not being vaccinated against Covid, including serious conscience issues related to the ethics of vaccine manufacturing or testing for some Christians.

It adds that Covid identity cards are divisive, discriminatory and destructive. We risk creating a two-tier society, a medical racist policy, where the lower classes who refuse vaccinations are excluded from important areas of public life. There is also a legitimate fear that this plan will be the thin end of the wedge.

This plan has the potential to end the liberal democracy we know of and create a state of surveillance that allows governments to use technology to control certain aspects of civic life. Hence, this is one of the most dangerous policy proposals in British political history.

The letter says there is no logical meaning in terms of protecting others in introducing a Covid identity card as an entry requirement for places that may contain churches.

If the vaccine is very effective in preventing serious diseases, as evidence from experiments to date, then those who have been vaccinated are already protected. Others say getting vaccinated doesn’t benefit them.

The signers describe the offer as illegal and dangerous, saying: As Christian leaders, we don’t envision a situation where the door could be closed to people without a vaccine passport, negative test certificate, or other proof of health. To block those who the Church of Jesus Christ regard as socially undesirable by the state is to deny us disgust and the truths of the gospel.

Many church leaders have supported efforts to convince people to get vaccinated against Covid. The Give Hope campaign, launched in February, sought to eliminate vaccination problems, especially among black church members.

This week the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) told the cabinet that the Covid identity card, being reviewed by ministers, risks creating a second-tier society.

The Guardian said this submission suggests that the EHRC is at risk of excluding additional low-vaccine groups, including immigrants, minority backgrounds, and poor socio-economic people, although the Covid-status certificate may be an appropriate way to ease restrictions. Said. groups.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos