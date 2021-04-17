World Cup 2030:’Significantly Higher’ Profits from British and Irish Joint Bids | Football news





FIFA Vice President Candidate Kieran O’Connor said Britain’s and Ireland’s bid for the 2030 World Cup would generate “significantly higher” commercial returns than the competitive South American World Cup.

The feasibility study is currently evaluating whether the UK and Ireland will bid in 2030, and the official bidding rules will be amended by FIFA in the second quarter of 2022.

If selected by UEFA, it is not guaranteed by itself. Britain and Ireland will face South American bidding.

Uruguay hosted its first World Cup in 1930, and the sentimental charm of playing the Centennial Final on the same continent is clear.

But O’Connor, president of the Wales Football Association, believes that commercial virtue can be decisive.

O’Connor said, “We have facilities, organizational capabilities, everything.”

“And we have a history of hosting major events. Recently, the Olympics were held, Cardiff played the Champions League final. Wembley can do anything. It’s well-organized and well maintained. FIFA is also financially helpful.

“Commercial returns from UK bids will be much higher than South American bids.

“The FIFA needs to have enough money to be prepared for any situation this epidemic can bring to us in the next 10 to 12 years.”

However, O’Connor admits that from time to time FIFA has used the World Cup to develop games in new realms.

“For Qatar, for example, it makes no sense to look outside, but I’m sure it will greatly promote and develop football in that region of the world (which hosts the 2022 World Cup),” he said.

“Sometimes it’s not the commercial aspect that matters, but there are other issues to consider.”

It may mean China is a great competitor in 2030, but O’Connor said, “I don’t think China is ready yet. Maybe 2034.

“If China gets it it will be an interesting place. This is a huge place and they are developing their facilities. It is a very big place where team transport can be a problem. By 2034 they have the ability to do it. Will have.”

O’Connor is elected vice-president of the World Game Management Organization at the UEFA General Assembly on Tuesday, but faced with rivalry between Irish Football Association president David Martin and vice-president Michael Mul Laney, he could be Britain’s most senior manager. Of the Scottish Football Association.

