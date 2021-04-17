‘There is no vaccine war’: British EU ambassador





The British ambassador to the EU said that the story of the “vaccination war” between the European Union and Britain is not entirely true. Joo Vale de Almeida told FRANCE 24 that it is “our common enemy virus”, and despite recent agreements on mechanisms to block vaccine exports in some circumstances, the EU is still the world’s largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines. This mechanism has led British Foreign Minister Dominique Rab to condemn the European Union as “beware.”

But Ambassador Vale de Almeida argues that the UK is working to meet its vaccination goals and that “It’s good because our neighbors need to be fully protected to be fully protected. Success in the UK is good for us.”

It also discusses recent violence in Northern Ireland. [in the EU] We have been worried about violence, condemned violence, appealed for an end to violence, and are following very carefully. “Says the ambassador.

After the recent UK government took unilateral steps to extend the “grace period” of checks for certain goods sent from the UK to Northern Ireland, Ambassador Vale de Almeida said that the EU sought a practical solution to the problems raised by the Northern Ireland Protocol. He said he was doing his best for him. : “We have to find them in an agreed way with our British friends, not unilaterally as the British government has chosen.”

The Ambassador is calming concerns over the British government’s decision not to grant him full diplomatic status and immunity. “Our focus is on the quality of our relationship. Even after a divorce, the UK and the UK have a lot in common with the EU.”

There are less than two months left for European Union citizens residing in the UK to register for “settlement status”. Ambassador Vale De Almeida confirms that all EU citizens have made the necessary applications and admits that we do not know exactly how many people are affected. : “Not all of them are registered with the consulate. The UK also has no formal registration system. Our main concern at the moment is the elderly, children and some population groups that are a little out of the mainstream and not fully connected.”

On the last day of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s break, the ambassador pays tribute on behalf of the European Union. “We mourn Prince Philip with our British friends and hope to do our best to our family, especially your Majesty.”

Created by Cline Schmitt, Perrine Desplats, Isabelle Romero and Mathilde Bnzet

