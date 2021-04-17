At 38.5% vaccinated, the United States may be short of people wanting to be vaccinated





Enlarge / Residents wear protective masks while waiting to be vaccinated at a West Virginia United Health System COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Morgantown, West Virginia on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

The United States recorded about 4 million additional vaccinations on Friday, bringing the total doses administered in the country to more than 200 million at the time of writing. Over 127 million adults 38.5% of the US population have received at least one vaccine. Over 80 million adults, 24% of the US population are now fully immunized.

The seven-day moving average of U.S. vaccinations per day is now around 3.35 million, and the Biden administration is on track to meet its latest goal of 200 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his tenure. .

Even with a current pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine, Biden officials expect vaccine availability to remain strong.

Vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer are still widely available, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a White House press briefing on COVID-19 on Friday. We continue to work with pharmacies, states, and FEMA to ensure vaccine supplies remain strong across the country as April 19 approaches, when all Americans over the age of 16 or 18 depending on the vaccine received will be eligible for vaccination.

Walensky and other officials stressed in the briefing how essential it is to keep up with the pace of vaccinations. Even as we step up our efforts to get gunshots, more dangerous variants are multiplying, leading to an increase in cases of people without immunity, said Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor on the pandemic. This increases the urgency for you to get the vaccine.

But the latest survey results and immunization distribution data point in the opposite direction. Together, they suggest that the United States may be on the verge of running out of people wanting to be vaccinated, and that the sustained pace of vaccination in the country may soon wane.

The latest data from the Kaiser Family Foundations’ ongoing COVID-19 vaccine investigation suggests enthusiasm for vaccines continues to rise. In February, 55% of people said they had already received at least one dose or that they were planning to take one as soon as possible. This figure rose to 61% in March. But the percentage of people who say they do not get vaccinated has remained fairly stable, currently standing at around 13%. The fraction of people who say they will only be vaccinated if they are required to do so also remained at around 7%.

Advertising Disturbing signs

The data further suggests that in some demographics and locations, the most willing have already widely received their vaccines.

By age group, the most enthusiastic about getting vaccinated are those 65 and over. A staggering 81 percent of the 65+ groups said they had already been or will be vaccinated soon. But most are already vaccinated. Sixty-four percent of those 65 and over reported having received at least one injection. And only 17% say they are still waiting to get one ASAP.

There is less enthusiasm in the younger groups, which suggests that demand will be slower for these groups. The least inclined demographic is 18 to 29, in which less than 50 percent said they have already been vaccinated or will do so as soon as possible. And 15 percent of the groups said they were already vaccinated.

There’s a similar scenario building in rural areas. In the KFF survey, a total of 55 percent of rural residents said they have already or will be vaccinated soon, with 39 percent of the group falling into the already acquired category. Only 31 percent of urban respondents said they had already received a vaccine, but an additional 35 percent said they planned to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

This suggests that uptake of the vaccine in rural communities is currently overtaking urban and suburban areas, but may start to lag behind more populous areas as they gain increased access, KFF noted.

Oh oh

The finding may be linked to a partisan divide. Rural areas often rock Republican, and Republicans have consistently been among the most resistant to vaccination across many surveys. In the latest KFF data, 29% of Republicans said they definitely would not get the shot.

An analysis released last week by Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit health data organization, suggested that, given the lesser enthusiasm of those not yet vaccinated, vaccine uptake will slow from the month next. The change in supply and demand for the vaccine will occur sooner than expected by the end of April, the organization concluded.

Publicity

This analysis shows that despite the general enthusiasm for vaccines that we are seeing in the United States right now, things are going to get very difficult very soon, Surgo Ventures CEO Sema Sgaier said in a statement. Without a significant investment in breaking down barriers between populations and making vaccines accessible to people under 18, achieving collective immunity will be a real challenge.

Slowdowns

So far, some real-world data appears to support the concerns. Bloomberg analysis of vaccine distribution and administration in all 50 states suggests that some regions and states are seeing the backlog of unused doses. A strip of states in southern Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, among others, have consistently struggled to use up their vaccine stocks. There are also states like West Virginia that have seen their use decline.

At the start of the pandemic, West Virginia had been praised for its rapid and effective rollout of vaccination. Around February 19, he noted that about 7% of his vaccine supply had gone unused. Today that figure is 26%.

Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine czar, told Bloomberg that, during that time, vaccination efforts have shifted from focusing on older populations to teens in their mid-30s. We’re seeing more incidents of more people needing more conviction or needing more time to make up their minds, Marsh said. Were right on this interface to have more vaccines than weapons to put them.

Likewise, officials from the Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that they are also struggling to keep up with the vaccination pace and will close a mass vaccination site on May 5.

Tuesday more precisely, we made about 7700 [vaccinations at the closing site], but today do well about 2,000, mostly second doses, local official Greg Cassell said at a press briefing Thursday. The numbers are declining and were looking at different options in the future for how to continue immunizing the community.

Cassell added that health officials plan to set up strike teams that will set up smaller vaccination sites in various locations to try to get 300 to 500 people vaccinated a day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos