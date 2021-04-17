Witnesses detained deliberately deported from England | Immigration and asylum





It has been argued that many who could be the main witnesses of death in custody may have been deliberately deported before giving evidence. It also found that Home Secretary Priti Patel failed to address the coroner’s concerns last year that his department’s actions could hamper police investigations.

Patel heard concerns in August that a coroner may have decided to ignore the fact that a witness of the controversial death of a black prisoner must have presented evidence before attempting deportation from Britain.

The coroner asked Patel to intervene to curb the practice of interfering with police investigations of the deceased in immigration detention centers, but her response did not solve the problem.

Irene Nembhard of London law firm Birnberg Peirce, who was involved in the Home Office’s attempts to deport a key witness, said: These are black prisoners and are not considered valuable witnesses. This failure implies institutional racism, but it is also the inability to see a person as a person.

On Wednesday, a court ruling ruled that Patel should be held accountable for failing to ensure that those who died in immigration detention centers were properly investigated. The ruling concerns two friends of Nigerian Ahmed Lawal and Oscar Lucky Okwurime, who were in Harmondsworth prison when Okwurime was found dead in his cell in September 2019.

Although Lawal was the main witness, the Ministry of Home Affairs tried to deport him five days after his friend’s death, but was unable to provide evidence for the investigation, and as a result concluded that Okwurime died from poor treatment.

Jamie Bell, of lawyer Duncan Lewis, representing Lawal, expressed interest in providing evidence, but told observers he was in contact with several witnesses who had suddenly disappeared.

We don’t know what happened to them, he said, but the Home Office has not identified potential witnesses after his death.

Eventually, Bell knew that there were about 20 people missing in the central corridor where Okuri Mega died.

Here, the man who was in the cell next door also disappeared, interfering with attempts to make sure that Okuri Mega shouted before his death or if the cell alarm system was working.

He should have been a really important witness, Bell said, but he couldn’t talk to the police or coroner because he wasn’t approached by the Interior Department.

He added that many witnesses may have been deported before sharing their testimony with the authorities, but they cannot be quantified because they did not initially identify them to the coroner.

The home office has done its best to get rid of as many people as possible. In the Okwurime case, the coroner may have wanted an extensive investigation into medical care, which would have meant many potential witnesses, Lawals said.

Deborah Coles, director of charity Inquest, said: This was a cursed judgment of effective investigation and deliberate attempts to frustrate and undermine proper investigation.

A coroner’s letter to Patel on August 27, 2020, warned that after Carlington Spencer’s death at the Lincolnshire Morton Hall Immigration Center, the Department of Interior appeared to be unaware of the importance of witnessing detainees. Coroner Timothy Brennand also questioned why he had not obtained a timely and officially declared statement from these witnesses before any attempted deportation was made.

He added: Either the two inmates were physically deported without the Ministry of Interior’s knowledge, or they decided to ignore the fact that these inmates were important witnesses needed to provide evidence at an upcoming investigation hearing.

Investigation of the death of Spencer, 38, from Jamaica in 2017 revealed a number of failures that could contribute to his death, including the missed countless opportunities for staff to sufficiently monitor him, and the failure of medical staff to identify stroke symptoms and take appropriate action. I confirmed it.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry was accused of refusing to disclose details of potential witnesses of a mysterious death at Morton Hall in February.

The charity Medical Justice sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior requesting details of recorded witnesses to support all investigations, along with details of the actual deaths.

Priti Patel heard concerns that he was trying to remove a witness from the coroner who would present evidence. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

According to the charity, the home office said not to expect information until the end of this month.

A new report came out, denouncing Patels’ recent proposal to reform the asylum system, intensifying hostility toward refugees and warning that it could formalize and incorporate a culture of distrust toward them.

A report from the British Catholic organization Jesuit Refugee Service UK argues that a radically new human-centered approach to asylum is needed.

Based on our own research with refugees who have spent many years in the asylum system, we advocate a rebalanced approach around protection.

Last month, Patel promised to get rid of those who traveled through a safe state plan that people who illegally entered the UK are criticized by many inability to work and inconsistent.

The report says the system is more concerned with rejecting asylum applications and removing applicants than providing shelter to those in need of protection and the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Sarah Teather, Director of JRS UK, said: “We need an asylum system rooted in the meaning of sharing humanity, not a barbaric rebirth of a culture of past hostility. There is a desperate need for reform of the asylum system. This is not it.

You can activate the asylum system. But we must be prepared to really listen to those who ask for the sanctuary. It begins with abandoning our doubts and abandoning the false assumption that everyone in need is trying to steal ours.

A spokesperson for the home office said: It is completely unfounded to claim that the home office does not fully support the coronary process.

Home Affairs officials fully supported Carlington Spencer’s family, allowing her mother to attend the investigation in person. After Okwurime’s tragic death, the Ministry of Home Affairs improved the way it responded to the deceased in custody, including identifying all relevant witnesses.

