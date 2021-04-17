Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo protests turn violent in US cities





The deaths of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago continued to spark outrage overnight, with some protests in cities across the country turning violent on Friday night.

Bottles were thrown at officers at the Brooklyn Center. Two people were arrested in Chicago. Several fires were started in Portland, where authorities declared a riot. And the windows were smashed in Oakland.

This is how the demonstrations took place in these towns.

Downtown Brooklyn, Minnesota

Nearly 100 people were arrested Friday night at the Brooklyn Center, where Wright was fatally shot by an officer.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson condemned the violence at a press conference, saying it “will not be tolerated by myself or by this operation.”

“We have to cry. We don’t need to have more problems and destruction,” he said.

John Harrington, the commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said the protest began with a peaceful march involving around 250 people. On Friday night, the crowd grew to around 500, with some pushing against an outdoor fence surrounding the town’s police station and throwing glass bottles at officers.

“We did not respond at that time. We continued to allow them to demonstrate in front of the fence for about an hour,” he told reporters.

At around 9:30 p.m., people dressed in helmets and wearing respirators and gas masks joined the protest. Others armed themselves with baseball bats, Harrington said.

After the authorities gave three dispersal orders, they began to make arrests.

“It’s an evening that should have been dedicated to Daunte Wright,” Harrington said. “It was a night that there should have been people there, as we saw at the vigil and other places, acknowledging his death and the tragedy that is. Break down a fence, come on. armed for a protest is not in my mind worthy of a peaceful protest. “

Chicago, Illinois

About 1,000 people gathered in a park on the northwest side of Chicago on Friday night to protest Toledo’s death. The rally took place a day after video of the shot by a body camera was shown.

Some people in the crowd at Friday’s protest held signs that read “stop killing children” and “DPC cannot be reformed,” referring to the Chicago Police Department, according to NBC Chicago. Others chanted “no justice, no peace” as a marching band played music.

Journalist Natalie Martinez said there had been “some tense moments” between protesters and police, but overall the rally remained peaceful.

Chicago police said two people were arrested. Charges are pending, officials said.

A protester in a car holds a sign past two police officers during a protest against the fatal March shooting by police of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Chicago Shafkat Anowar / APOakland, Calif.

A peaceful march for the deaths of Wright and Toledo took place earlier Friday in Oakland, but things took a violent turn when protesters started small fires, smashed windows and branded businesses with spray paint, according to NBC Bay Area.

The city’s police department said in a tweet that the violent protests involved around 300 people and that a member of the community and a policeman were injured.

Oakland has said it will continue to call for peaceful protests, but told businesses and downtown residents that they should turn on their surveillance cameras, NBC Bay Area reported.

Protesters set fire to the front of the California Bank and Trust building during a protest against police brutality in Oakland, Calif. On Friday, April 16, 2021.

Jarret Whitmore, manager of a local cannabis dispensary, told the outlet that she was not angry with the companies targeted.

“It’s just preventive,” he says. “I understand that. Actually, I’m not mad at all about it.”

Portland, Oregon

In Portland, police rioted on Friday night after officials said protesters smashed windows and robbed local businesses.

The protests came in response to the Wright and Toledo murders, as well as the death of a man in his 30s who was shot and killed by police in the city’s Lents Park.

Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis told reporters earlier on Friday that he was unsure whether the man, who was white, had pointed a gun at officers. According to Davis, one officer fired a device that fires non-lethal projectiles and another fired his weapon. This agent, who has not been appointed, is on administrative leave with pay.

Portland police search for stragglers after breaking up a riot during a protest against the murder of Daunte Wright on April 12, 2021 in Portland, Oregon Nathan Howard / Getty Images

Protesters marched through Lents Park, tearing police tape and standing face to face with police in riot gear. After police left the park around 3:30 p.m., crowds stood at a nearby intersection, blocking traffic and chanting.

Things got worse on Friday night when people in the crowd hit officers with sticks and chased them down. Police used smoke cans, pepper spray and a rubber ball distractor to help disperse the crowd.

Portland Police said in a press release four people have been arrested on multiple counts. One was released until further investigation could be conducted.

Minyvonne Burke

The Associated Press contributed.

