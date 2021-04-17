Up-to-date information on travel to foreign vacation destinations as Portugal lifts the UK’s flight ban





Portugal has opened its borders to flights departing from the UK starting today, but the British have to wait for foreign vacation trips until the government takes action.

The earliest possible resumption of non-essential overseas travel for UK residents will be May 17, which is the date the government will have to confirm over the coming weeks, taking into account a number of factors.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to be curbed, a traffic light system for overseas travel will be introduced, establishing the safest place in the world departing from the UK.

Countries are placed on a green, amber, or red list to determine which quarantine and inspection to follow upon returning home.

But what about the destination itself? What are the requirements for popular holiday destinations such as Portugal, Turkey and Spain?

We looked at the current plans they put in place for the summer, including whether they need a Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result to allow a visit.

Check out a list of European destinations and long distance hotspots listed alphabetically below. Each country has its own entry rules, but it’s important to note that it is illegal to take non-essential travel in the UK as early as May 17th.

European destinations Old town in Dubrovnik, Croatia (Image: AP)

The country has already reopened its borders for tourists. Everyone traveling must present a full Covid vaccination, PCR negative result, antigen test negative, or proof of recovery from Covid-19 within 180 days. In addition, you must show the confirmation of the accommodation booked and fill out the online form before traveling.

Cyprus

British travelers who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus twice will be welcomed from May 1st without screening naja quarantine.

France

France is allowing visitors to the UK to enter the country if they received a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure. However, you must self-isolate for 7 days after your current arrival so you can take other tests. No date has been confirmed for the action to be mitigated.

Gibraltar Gibraltar (Image: PA)

Currently, Gibraltar has not resumed for tourists. Only registered Gibraltar residents, residents of Gibraltar, Spanish nationals and residents transiting to Spain, and those who work in Gibraltar are allowed to travel. However, current rules mean that everyone arriving must show a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or have a quick test at Gibraltar Airport.

Greece

The country is aiming to resume for foreign tourists from May 14th. Visitors must be vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to travel. Tourists can also take a random Covid test.

Iceland

Iceland has already reopened its borders to tourists and will welcome those vaccinated against Covid-19 if the UK is deregulated. Anyone who can provide evidence of a previous infection is also exempt from existing quarantine rules.

Malta Malta may be on the green list

Fully vaccinated British travelers from June 1st are welcome.

In fact, Malta is offering to pay tourists for summer holidays. As an incentive to promote tourism, the government has announced plans to allow travelers to receive up to 87 people when they book a minimum of 3 nights to stay at a hotel in June.

Portugal

Portugal has announced plans to resume its resumption in the UK from May 17, the earliest date when overseas travel can be resumed in the UK, and that the ban on flying will be lifted from April 17. Evidence that you have been vaccinated, have coronavirus antibodies, or recently tested negative.

Spain

The country said it would like to reopen its borders “as soon as possible”, but it did not confirm how and when British vacationers would be welcomed. Since May, the use of vaccine passports has been under consideration.

Turkey

Turkey expects UK vacationers to face this summer, even if they haven’t been vaccinated or haven’t been tested recently. It is worth noting that Turkish authorities will evaluate the plan in mid-April.

Long-distance destination Anguilla

Anguilla welcomes vacationers from July 1st without an entry fee or quarantine. All visitors are required to present a negative result from the exams taken 3 to 5 days prior to entry.

Barbados Barbados is set as a popular escape from May 17th.

From May 8th, Barbados will reduce the quarantine time for vaccinated tourists to up to 2 days. Unvaccinated tourists will be released only after 5 days of quarantine and then a second screening.

All travelers must provide negative evidence of the Covid test taken within 72 hours of travel and must be booked at one of the government-approved quarantine resorts prior to travel. You also need to fill out the online form.

Maldive Islands

Maldives is open to tourists. All visitors are required to submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within 96 hours of travel.

Mexico

The country is open to foreign tourists and does not require screenings or vaccinations.

The island is already open to tourists, whether or not vaccinated, and can show the results of a corona 19 negative test taken 72 hours before the trip.

Thailand

Anyone arriving in Thailand from abroad is obligated to quarantine for 14 days, but this rule is exempt from July 1, especially for vaccinated tourists in Phuket. Currently, the whole of Thailand plans to resume to vaccinated travelers starting in October without quarantine. (Countries with covid mutations may have restrictions.)

Dubai, UAE is expected to become one of the most popular vacation destinations in 2021 (Image: Christina Blaney).

Tourists traveling to and from the UK and arriving in Dubai and Abu Dhabi must be tested negative for COVID-19 PCR up to 72 hours prior to departure. However, it is worth noting that the UAE is currently included in the UK’s red list. This means that Brits returning to England must stay in a quarantine hotel. Direct flights between Dubai and the UK are currently prohibited.

United States of America

Currently, the United States has closed the British border. Anyone arriving to the U.S. by air must be quarantined for at least 7 days and tested for Covid 3 to 5 days after arrival. For travel within the United States, rules vary by state.

It is worth noting that admission requirements can change rapidly during the epidemic. Always check the latest foreign affairs advice before planning, booking or traveling on a trip.

