Prince Philip rested





London

Prince Philip of England rested on Saturday after a ceremonial funeral held at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

For 73 years, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9.

Only 30 families attended the’Ceremonial Royal Funeral’ held at the St. George Chapel due to the UK government’s restrictions on COVID-19.

Those who attended the funeral with the queen were four children, two grandchildren of the deceased prince, and other families.

The funeral began with a short procession riding the converted Land Rover and moving the coffin to the chapel. Prince’s four children and two grandchildren took part in the procession, ended with a chapel landing, and a minute of silence was held at 3pm (1400GMT).

Prince Philip’s coffin was covered with his personal standard (personal flag) and was raised with his sword, navy hat, and flower wreath.

The Royal Army Royal Horse Artillery fired distribution during the procession, and the toll tower bell also paid tolls.

The worship inside the chapel, attended by the queen and accompanying family, was conducted by Dean Windsor.

Throughout the funeral, military bands and choirs performed songs specially selected by the prince, who had planned the event before his death.

The service ended around 4pm as the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin descended to the royal vault in the chapel.

The queen was seen publicly for the first time after her husband died.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was 99 years old when he died shortly after he was discharged from hospital after treatment.

He has been married to the queen for the past 73 years.

War heroes and modernization

In 1921, on the island of Corfu in Greece, Philip was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark.

At the age of 18, he joined the British Navy as a cadet.

Due to this, he bravely served all over the country from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea during World War II.

Two years after the war, in 1947, Prince Philip gave up the Greek and Danish royal titles to marry Princess Elizabeth at the time and gave up his career in the Royal Navy.

Ahead of the marriage, he took on the surname Mountbatten and became a naturalized Englishman.

Marriage was an important event for a number of reasons, especially the first major and positive national event after the terrible and cruel events of World War II.

Along with the queen, Prince Philip gave birth to four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Prince Philip, publicly known for his harsh attitude, was a beloved and respected father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

The Queen described him as “lasting strength and stay.”

Prince Philip was also a firm traditionalist and a contemporary narrator of sometimes stubborn royal family institutions, pushing for innovation as much as possible, including taking royal walks and holding informal palace lunches that invite guests from different backgrounds.

He was also known for his advocacy and support for young people, and created the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, the best-known youth program in England.

Although he sometimes aroused controversy with his politically erroneous remarks, this has always been understood in the context of men who became adults at a much different time.

Since the 1940s, Prince Philip has been a major feature of British public life and will be remembered for his service to the Queen and to the state.

