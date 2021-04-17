What the new sanctions will mean for U.S.-Russian relationsExBulletin





The United States has imposed new sanctions on Russia. Debbie Elliott of NPR speaks with Alina Polyakova of the Center for European Policy Analysis about the possible impact this could have.

HOST DEBBIE ELLIOTT:

President Biden’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin this week – let’s talk about it. But first, some sanctions. The United States has slapped more than 30 Russian entities and individuals with economic sanctions. It is also expelling 10 Russian diplomats from the U.S. The moves are being touted as retaliation for the massive cyber attack that the U.S. says was the mastermind of Russian intelligence last year and for interference in the elections. of 2020. So what impact could this have on Russia? And what does this mean for Biden’s relationship with Putin?

Let’s ask these questions to Alina Polyakova. She is president of the Center for European Policy Analysis and now joins us from Washington. Hi.

ALINA POLYAKOVA: Hi, Debbie. It’s good to be here.

ELLIOTT: President Biden seems to be walking a fine line here. He obviously felt the need to push Russia back for its meddling. But Biden also says he’s open to dialogue with Putin and wants to meet with him. What do you think of this strategy?

POLYAKOVA: Well, it’s true. It’s important to know that this is really the first major move we’ve seen from the new administration on Russia, and there is clearly a strategy developing here for carrots and sticks. You know, these are the sticks we’re talking about now – the sanctions, the evictions. But there’s also the carrot, which, of course, is the summit President Biden suggested having with President Putin, a third country later this year. It is very clear that the administration is trying to balance a punitive package and push Russia back to the table.

ELLIOTT: So is that largely symbolic, or is it going to have a real effect on Russian leadership and on the Russian economy?

POLYAKOVA: It’s symbolic, but it’s important because it’s not about sanctions targeted at a particular person or company. It is much more radical. It is much wider. And that sets up a potential escalation, which means it sends a signal that the administration is ready to go even further in areas that the Trump administration and even the Obama administration were really unwilling to enter. Sanctions do not tend to work immediately. It really is a long term effect. But there will certainly be consequences here.

ELLIOTT: For clarity, that means American financial institutions can’t buy Russian bonds, right?

POLYAKOVA: That’s exactly it. It’s not about the resale market, so there are still steps the administration could take that could do a lot more harm if it wanted to.

ELLIOTT: Now we have to note that Russia has hit back. It expels 10 American diplomats and threatens, quote, “painful measures” against American companies there in Russia. What other levers does Russia have?

POLYAKOVA: Well, to be honest, the economic relationship between the United States and Russia is pretty insignificant. It is the largest country in the world, but its GDP is the size of Italy or Spain. There is therefore little that the Russian government can do to impose sentences on the United States. Of course, companies – like technology companies Google, Twitter, Facebook, many others are operating in Russia. They have truly become a powerful tool for the voices of the Russian opposition. I would expect them to see retribution from those who move forward.

ELLIOTT: Relations between Russia and the United States have been strained for so long. Do you see opportunities for cooperation with this new American administration, or is there a risk here of perhaps returning to Cold War territory?

POLYAKOVA: Well, the truth is, we’ve been at a very low point in US-Russian relations for a very long time. With this particular Kremlin, that is, with Mr Putin in charge – and at the moment it looks like he could stay in charge for the rest of his life – I don’t think we’re going to see much. improvement in the relationship, unfortunately. I think part of this initiative by the US administration has also been to set expectations that the bar is quite low in terms of what we see as potential for cooperation. It’s a really broad dialogue on strategic stability, whatever that might mean. It is cooperation on proliferation and nuclear issues. The administration extended the nuclear weapons treaty, the new START treaty, earlier this year. But overall, it’s a very, very low set of expectations. But sadly, I think that’s a realistic set of expectations given the nature of the relationship we’ve seen develop over the past few decades.

ELLIOTT: Alina Polyakova heads the Center for European Policy Analysis. Thank you so much.

POLYAKOVA: Thanks, Debbie.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on a deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos