US economy looks good as spending increases in MarchExBulletin





There has been a lot of good news on the economic front this week. Consumers spend more money and fewer people are made redundant.

HOST DEBBIE ELLIOTT:

The US economy appears to be in full spring bloom. Garden stores, restaurants, and car dealerships are all seeing a surge in activity. And there are also signs of improvement in the labor market. It is not lost in the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index ended the week at record highs. Scott Horsley from NPR is joining us now. Hi, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Hi, Debbie.

ELLIOTT: So there were times over the past year where the booming stock market seemed a little out of touch with what the rest of the country was going through. But this week there seemed to be a lot of good economic news. What is happening?

HORSLEY Yeah, there was kind of a spring awakening. An economist I spoke to said it’s all headed for tulips this week, even though there are still storm clouds on the horizon. The consumer spending that you mentioned is a big boom. Spending rose almost 10% in March. And for the most part, it wasn’t the kind of declining spending we’ve seen for much of the year. They were expenses to get out of the house. You know, people were buying new cars and new clothes and sporting goods. And they were going to physical stores, not just buying everything online to have it delivered.

Economist Julia Coronado, who heads MacroPolicy Perspectives, says these are all encouraging signs.

JULIA CORONADO: There are two very big strengths. The first is that the speed of vaccinations has accelerated. And we had this very important tax support program, which put money right in the pockets of consumers.

HORSLEY: In fiscal support, she’s talking about that $ 1,400 in relief that most Americans received in March.

ELLIOTT: OK. So there was more good news in the weekly unemployment figures. What’s going on there?

HORSLEY: Yes, the state’s jobless claims fell last week to their lowest level since the start of the pandemic. We have also seen a decrease in the total number of unemployed people. And employers have added more workers in each of the past three months. Now that consumer spending is on the rise, we could see even bigger job gains in the coming months.

ELLIOTT: You know, I saw a lot of signs of seeking help. Where do we see employers looking for workers?

HORSLEY: Bars and restaurants created 176,000 jobs last month, which is a sign of this increased demand. And restaurants have been a good barometer throughout the pandemic. They laid off millions of workers when business was bad. And they’ve been at the forefront of hiring now that the economy is on the mend.

I spoke with Cameron Mitchell, who manages 56 restaurants in over a dozen states. He says his sales are close to 90% of their pre-pandemic levels, although he still has limits on indoor seating in parts of the country. His weekday business is still slow, he told me, because there aren’t many business lunches or dinners. But the weekend traffic with families at the restaurant is quite heavy. And I asked Mitchell if his restaurants got a boost when the government sent in those $ 1,400 in relief payments. He said yes and no.

CAMERON MITCHELL: It’s a double-edged sword. I mean, we have a huge labor shortage now. People don’t want to go back to work because of these stimulus payments. So, you know, restaurants across the country are struggling to find workers. So, yeah, it helped a bit on the sales front, but it’s also a bit more difficult to operate our restaurants.

HORSLEY: That’s something I hear from a lot of employers. They complain that even with millions of people out of work, government payments make it harder to find employees. It’s also true, of course, that many people are still nervous about working in a face-to-face environment as we still see over 70,000 new coronavirus infections every day.

ELLIOTT: So Scott, we’ve heard over and over again that the key to full economic recovery is to get the pandemic under control. What are the signs there?

HORSLEY: You’re right. The economy is so closely tied to the trajectory of the pandemic, and the United States is donating well over 3 million vaccines every day. But about a quarter of all Americans say they don’t want to be vaccinated. And economist Julia Coronado says that could be a problem for too long.

CORONADO: Right now we’re in a period where, finally, anyone who wants a vaccination can get one, and so we’re seeing these rapid progress. But this progress might stagnate depending on the reluctance among people.

HORSLEY: We’re also seeing a slower rollout of vaccines in Europe. And there are countries where hardly anyone has been vaccinated. As long as this is the case, there is a risk that more dangerous new variants will return to America Debbie, that would be an ugly weed in our flourishing economic recovery.

ELLIOTT: Scott Horsley from NPR, thank you very much.

HORSLEY Nice to be with you, Debbie.

