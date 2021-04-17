UK female investors will be 15,000 worse than males by 2030





The study analyzed how much an investor could earn by 2030 if they invest 10% of their average annual income. Photo: Getty

Men who start saving now are $15,337 ($21,132) better than women by 2030.

According to the investment platform Freetrade, the difference between men and women is getting bigger compared to the previous year as men are saving more of the money they can invest and creating a “gender investment gap”.

The study analyzed how much an investor could earn by 2030 if they invest 10% of their average annual income. According to the 2019 Barclays Equity Gilt Study, over the past 119 years, UK stocks have had an annual return of +4.9% above inflation.

A study based on the National Statistical Office’s (ONS) regional average salary data shows that if both men and women start investing in 2020, men can earn 1,147 more returns on their investments. This is because the gender wage gap results in women having less to invest and much lower monetary returns.

British men who take an average of 31,445 homes per year are expected to earn 3,299 this year when they start investing. British women, on the other hand, will earn 2,152 million because the average annual salary is much lower at 20,515.

According to this study, male investors are expected to earn $44,123 over the next 10 years. However, for women, this figure is only 28,786. Overall, this means there are 15,337 discrepancies.

The city with the largest gender gap is Lichfield. According to ONS, the gender wage gap currently stands at 17,531 people per year, 39,910 for men and 22,379 for women.

Read more: British women are paid less as the maximum wage gap increases by more than 8,000.

This allows female investors to earn 24,599 less than males by 2030. Men will earn 56,001 investment returns compared to 31,402 women.

Just behind the rich field are cities such as Brighton (with a gender investment gap of 18,946), Lancaster (17,297) and Derby (17,297).

The city with the biggest difference is Nottingham, with an investment gap of 7,211 by 2030. Men are expected to earn $34,663 compared to women at 27,452 by 2030. Behind Nottingham are Dundee (7,301), Swansea (7,638) and Westminster (7,743). ).

This discrepancy is just one of the many reasons employers should continue to work to equalize the gender wage gap, said Dan Lane, senior analyst at Freetrade.

The figures show that the gender wage gap is shrinking every year, so these figures shouldn’t hinder women’s investments. As such, we hope that women will eventually see almost the same monetary return on investment as men. Now is the perfect time to start building your portfolio.

