



New poll results show that Sadiq Khan has not suffered political damage on these matters despite the efforts of conservative critics.

London Citizens are more likely than City Hall to hold the UK government accountable for the recent drop in funding for Metropolitan Police and the level of violent crime in the city, according to a new poll given exclusively to London.

According to a survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on Thursday and Friday, 46% of Londoners view “the recent decline in the number of London police officers in addition to police station closures” as “primarily the result of a decision.” It was decided by the British government, not the London government, while 28% think the opposite.

And when asked, “Who should be most responsible for the level of violent crime in London”, 28 percent said the British government, 20 percent said the London government, and 30 percent said the most, with the Met the highest. To blame. 9% said “other” to the question and 13% said they don’t know.

Poll results suggest a continuing attempt by London Mayor’s Conservative Party candidate Shaun Bailey to convince London voters that in recent years the level of violent crime and the closure of police stations are the fault of the incumbent Sadik Khan and Khan continues to point out. In Tory central government, his fingers have the desired effect.

Respondents’ views on these two specific issues are consistent with their responses in other parts of the poll, and whether they think the prime minister and Westminster are currently the most “power and responsibility” in London policing, or the Mayor of London and the London Parliament. 47% said that compared to 36% of the former, 17% did not know compared to the latter.

As a result of analyzing the figures, various opinions came out according to the preferences for political parties. Conservative supporters were evenly divided for their responsibility for reducing police resources (number of police officers and police stations), of which 40% criticized the British government’s decision and the same percentage criticized the London government for such a decision. In contrast, 45% of labor supporters thought the British government would be negligent, and only 27% thought the London government.

Regarding the level of violent crime, 29% of Conservatives said the Met was the most responsible for them, 28% said the London government and 18% the British government. Of the labor supporters, 33% blamed the Met the most, 32% blamed the British government, and 18% blamed the London government.

Additional results from the Redfield & Wilton London poll will be available soon.

