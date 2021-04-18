UK aid and Unilever reach 1 billion in global sanitation campaign to combat COVID-19





The world’s largest sanitation campaign to halt the spread of Covid-19 has reached 1 billion. The UK government and Unilever have worked together to provide soaps, disinfectants and surface disinfectants to developing countries with little or no sanitation. This happens as the UK-backed COVAX plan provides vaccines to 100 countries and territories.

In a campaign launched by the British government and British company Unilever to reduce the spread of Covid-19, 1 billion people from developing countries gained access to advice, hygiene products and handwashing facilities.

Campaigns working through the United Nations, charities and other partners include:

We have trained 140,000 employees, including community health personnel and teachers, to provide hygiene techniques, including deep cleaning and effective handwashing of public buildings. It has installed more than 500,000 handwashing stations and medical facilities in Iraq around the world, including Bangladesh. We run information campaigns on TV, radio and social media in 37 countries to increase our understanding of the benefits of preventing the spread of Covid-19 by regularly washing your hands with soap and disinfecting surfaces. These campaigns have also affected refugees in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, such as South Sudan and Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar. It has delivered 75 million Unilever hygiene products over three times the original target to 60 countries, including South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. These are donated by Unilevers leading hygiene brands including Lifebuoy and Domestos.

The UK led the international response to the Covid-19 pandemic, developing and distributing vaccines to support the global economy and strengthen health systems around the world. As one of the biggest donors of COVAX AMC, the UK is also contributing to stopping the spread of the disease through global vaccination. This plan has reached 100 countries so far.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the UK will share the COVAX procurement pool and most of the surplus coronavirus vaccines we supply in the future to support developing countries.

Foreign Minister Wendy Morton said:

This global hand washing campaign saved lives and protected some of the world’s most vulnerable communities from Covid-19 and other diseases.

No one is safe until we are all safe. That’s why the UK has provided COVAX with more than 1 billion vaccines worldwide and 588 million to lobby international partners to increase funding.

Funded by the UK Government and Unilever, as well as UK Aid and Unilever, the campaign is supported by experts from the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London and 21 partners including UNICEF and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Worldwide in their Covid-19 response.

Charities and international organizations have developed new tools to inform how Covid-19 is spreading. Population Services International has developed a WhatsApp chatbot to send new education to healthcare workers while maintaining social distancing and safety.

Rebecca Marmot, Unilever’s Chief Sustainability Officer, said:

Our business has a 100-year history of promoting hygiene through brands, but this unprecedented crisis demanded an unprecedented response.

Public-private partnerships are so important that you can leverage the influence, expertise and network of both government and business, as well as a strong network of NGOs and UN partners at home and abroad. We were delighted to work with our partners to implement initiatives to tackle the massive epidemic.

As Robert Dreibelbis of London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said:

Hand washing and hygiene are one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of many diseases. The COVID-19 crisis has shown that hygiene plays an important role in health. Our hope is that this awareness of the vital role of hygiene will continue to expand as a key part of the COVID-19 recovery.

