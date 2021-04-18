Climate Change: UK Encourages Others to Act Ahead of the Biden Summit and COP26, No 10 Says | Climate news





The UK will do more to persuade other countries to take action on climate change starting next week, No. 10 says it is “the biggest challenge we face.”

Alok Sharma, a climate change tsar, is heading for Japan ahead of Thursday’s Climate Leaders Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

There, Boris Johnson will urge other world leaders to go further to maintain momentum in taking global action to tackle global warming, Downing Street said.

Image: Climate Change Tsar, Alok Sharma is heading for Japan

The UK, which hosts a major COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, has called on all countries to set ambitious emissions reduction targets to reach net zero carbon emissions by the mid-century by “using all international routes”. 10 said.

“The US Leaders Summit on Climate is an important event of the year for climate action from Glasgow to COP26,” said Mr. Sharma.

“The climate crisis is the biggest challenge we face and it is our duty to tackle it.

“There is also a great opportunity to build a greener environment. [after the coronavirus pandemic] -Accelerating the move to a greener future as we invest in new technologies and create millions of new jobs around the world.

“We’re making progress, but we’re not there yet. There’s a lot more to do.

“We need to turn our ambitions into action, and if we get together this week, we will be able to raise our global climate ambitions, keep the momentum we’ve already seen, and hold 1.5 degrees.”

The 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement promises signatories to keep global warming below 2C, preferably below 1.5C.

To achieve this, carbon emissions must reach net zero by 2050.

A number of major carbon-producing countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and the EU, have signed the idea, and China pledged to reach it by 2060 in September.

Officials say 80 countries have made a net zero commitment, accounting for 65% of global carbon emissions. This is more than three times higher than when the UK took over the COP chairmanship in December 2019.

Ahead of the November General Assembly, the UK is also asking donor countries to secure $100 billion (£72 billion) of public finance, support developing countries and earn the trillions they need to meet their goals. Paris Agreement.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has not decided whether to go to the US summit next week, the Kremlin said Saturday.

Sky News broadcasts the first daily primetime news on climate change.

The Daily Climate Show, hosted by Anna Jones, follows a Sky News correspondent investigating how global warming is changing our landscape and how we all live our lives.

The show will also highlight solutions to crises and show how small changes can make a big difference.

