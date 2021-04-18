Despite tensions, US and China agree to work together on climate change





The White House has signaled that Mr Biden will announce more ambitious national emission reduction plans, after four years in which his predecessor, Donald J. Trump, denigrated the issue.

We’ve seen engagements where everyone fails, Mr. Kerry said. I mean, frankly, all of them were failing. The whole world is late right now. This is not a one-nation exercise.

Mr Kerry met his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, in Shanghai for three days, in talks which, at one point, took place late at night. Mr Kerry said they remained focused on climate change and did not address the increasingly resentful disputes over issues such as China’s political crackdown in Hong Kong and its threats to Taiwan.

Even as the two envoys met on Friday, the State Department sharply criticized Hong Kong jail terms on prominent pro-democracy leaders, including 72-year-old media mogul Jimmy Lai. . On the same day, China warned the United States and Japan against collusion as Biden met Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the White House, with China’s growing ambitions being one of the main issues on Table.

Chinese officials and state media noted Mr. Kerrys ‘visit but sharply downplayed it, instead focusing on Mr. Xis’ meetings. But in the joint statement with the United States, the Chinese government pledged to do more on the climate, without detailing specific steps.

The statement said the two countries would develop long-term strategies to achieve carbon neutrality as a country does not emit more carbon than it removes from the atmosphere before the next international climate conference in November, in Glasgow.

In a joint statement after the White House meetings between Mr. Biden and Mr. Suga, the United States and Japan said they intend to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 by promoting the sources renewable energy, energy efficiency and storage, and through innovations in capture and recycling. carbon from the atmosphere.

