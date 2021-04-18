



People across England watched a minute of silence about the Duke of Edinburgh with mourners at his funeral.

When members of the royal family were silent at 3pm in the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the public and Prime Minister Boris Johnson did the same.

King’s army royal horse artillery fired at Windsor to signal the beginning of silence, the vassals carrying Philip’s coffin and the royal family who followed him stopped in their position, and those who were already in the chapel were silent. .

The gun salute was performed simultaneously by the Royal Regiment on Hillsborough Castle, Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Portsmouth, Devonport, and Royal Navy battleships deployed abroad in Northern Ireland.

On the outskirts of Windsor Castle and nearby Long Walk, hundreds of mourners lined up along the streets, grabbing the Union flags and flowers, were quiet.

Last week, 65-year-old artist Kaya Mar, who was standing next to Philip’s oil painting, was one of those who paused to remember the Duke while watched by armed officers stationed over the surrounding buildings.

In Memoriam HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. pic.twitter.com/QoKgxOYnt5

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the crowd gathered at the gates of Buckingham Palace watched silently.

“Your Majesty and her family think together,” said Mr. Johnson, bowing, wearing a black suit and tie, and watching the funeral in silence outside Checkers’ rural settlement. live broadcast.

The Prime Minister was unable to attend in person due to the coronavirus restriction, which limits the guest list to 30 people.

Students at Gordonstoun, the old school of the Duke of Edinburgh, bowed their heads as the funeral began at Windsor Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)

Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster took part in silence at Enniskillen Castle in Fermanagh County, while Nicola Sturgeon, a Scotsman, paused on the steps of the Bute House in Edinburgh.

First Deputy Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, who sent flower wreaths to the duke’s funeral on behalf of the Welsh people, also expressed silence.

At Philip’s former school, Gordon Stoun in Moreey, northern Scotland, students were silent outside the main building after placing a garland near Hoffman Harbor where the Duke learned to sail.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, Arlene Foster, observed silence at Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh (Mark Marlow/PA)

Meanwhile, staff and punters at pubs and social clubs named after the longest-serving actors in America, including the Duke of Edinburgh Pub in Hull and the Prince Phillip Community Center in Leeds, were also silent.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Twitter that he had watched a moment of silence “to remember the lifetime service of the Royal Majesty of the Duke of Edinburgh.”

Drinkers at the Duke of Edinburgh pub in Hull watched for a moment in silence in honor of Philip (Richard McCarthy/PA).

At the sports arena, players witnessed silence before the Sky Bet Championship match at Nottingham City Grounds between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest. The Duke’s massive graphics were shown prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton and Ipswich at The Valley in London.

The snooker players and spectators at the World Championship in Sheffield’s Crucible also stopped at 3pm.







