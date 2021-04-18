South Korea and US show differences from Japanese Fukushima plans





South Korea has raised concerns over Japan’s decision to dump contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea with visiting US climate envoy John Kerry, its foreign ministry said, but Kerry reaffirmed Washington’s confidence in the transparency of the plan.

Kerry arrived in Seoul on Saturday to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming on a trip that included a stop in China ahead of President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with world leaders on climate change on April 22-23. Read more

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong sought to rally support for the country’s protest against the Fukushima plan during a dinner meeting with Kerry, the ministry said. As part of the plan, more than a million tonnes of water will be discharged from the plant destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 into the nearby sea off the east coast of Japan.

Seoul strongly reprimanded the decision, with the Foreign Ministry summoning the Japanese ambassador and President Moon Jae-in, ordering officials to explore the request for an international tribunal. [nL1N2M70AS]

“Minister Chung has expressed our serious concerns to our government and people about Japan’s decision, and called on the US side to take an interest and cooperate so that Japan provides information in a more transparent manner. and faster, ”the ministry said in a statement.

But Kerry, in a media roundtable on Sunday, said Tokyo made the decision transparently and will continue to follow due process.

“The United States is convinced that the government of Japan is in very full consultation with the IAEA,” he said, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“The IAEA has a very rigorous process in place and I know Japan has weighed all the options and effects and they have been very transparent about the decision and the process.”

The former US secretary of state added that Washington would closely follow the implementation of Japan “like all countries, to ensure that there is no threat to public health.”

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Chung and Kerry also agreed to work together to strengthen international cooperation to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a goal pledged by South Korea, Europe and others.

Kerry told the roundtable that Biden intends to urge countries to commit to more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions targets, including China, for example by revamping their energy initiatives or accelerating transitions to renewable energies.

The United States is expected to announce its own new emissions target for 2030 this week.

“I think Korea has set itself an ambitious target and Korea is trying to do a lot, it’s not easy for any country,” Kerry said. “We have to be smarter, so do I think it’s possible for extra steps? I think there are things that could happen.”

