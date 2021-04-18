British pubs and restaurants warn of lack of staff





British bar and restaurant owners have warned of a shortage of staff after thousands of workers return to their homeland during the pandemic or leave the hospitality business to do other work.

Industry operators told the Financial Times that when they recalled a serene employee preparing to resume outdoor drinking and eating in the UK this week, they discovered that many people did not want to return.

“We have a business that has lost many of our teams. [and because of furlough] Phil Urban, chief executive of Mitchells & Butlers, the UK’s largest publicly traded pub group, said:

Urban estimates that about 9,000 of M&B’s 39,000 employees have left to take on other jobs in courier or essential retail, which boomed during the epidemic since the first shutdown last year.

Jeremy King, CEO of Corbin & King, who owns The Wolseley and Delaunay restaurants in London, predicted that 20 new employees would be needed to increase the group’s headcount to around 600 ahead of the reopening, but now it will take on 130 roles. Has been. “People actually said we wouldn’t come back. I don’t think restaurants realize how serious it is.”

Des Gunewardena, D&D’s chief executive, who owns 38 restaurants in London, Manchester and Leeds, said they are planning a “rapid rebuild” of the company’s employees to meet the high demand.

“We don’t know how much of a challenge it will be for many EU employees to leave the UK permanently, but it seems difficult,” he said.

Under the rules of the leave of absence system, employees cannot work for the employer who applied for the application, but they can find another job. Also, there are no rules for employees going abroad.

According to the trade organization UKHospitality, the hotel industry had about 2 million employees during the most recent closure. During the epidemic, 660,000 people working in this field lost their jobs.

Kate Nicholls, head of UKHospitality, said the problem of labor shortages was “just appearing” and, in part, because of the uncertainty about the deal that made it difficult for employers to provide guaranteed time to their employees. Limits on the number of restaurant and pub customers in the UK are expected to remain in effect until at least June 21, even after the operator is allowed to open for indoor service from May 17th.

So far, the problem is felt most seriously in London, where the percentage of foreign workers in general is higher. One small London pub chain estimated to have lost about 20% of its employees.

Greene King’s chief executive Nick Mackenzie said employees tend to stay longer in large cities where trade is particularly quiet due to the shortage of tourists and office workers, so they are more likely to try to find another job. .

According to data from the CGA and AlixPartners Market Recovery Monitor, sales of pubs, bars and restaurants with outdoor spaces on the first day of reopening in the UK on Monday increased 64% on the same day in 2019 and 94% in London. .

However, on Wednesday and Thursday there was a double-digit trading decline compared to 2019.

Only 23% of English places were able to open for outside trade.

