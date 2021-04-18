Half of Britain believes Scotland should allow a second independent vote.





Polling firm Ipsos Mori, surveyed by polling firm Ipsos Mori, suggests that more than half of the UK should allow Scotland to allow a second independent referendum within five years if the Scottish Nationalist Party takes a majority in the May 6 elections.

A survey of more than 8,500 people is likely to increase pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider refusing to resume a referendum in 2014, when Scots rejected independence by 55 to 45 percent.

The election of the Scottish Parliament on May 6 could be a decisive moment in Britain’s constitutional future. On Thursday, the SNP unveiled its referendum plan to be implemented by the end of 2023. Less than a quarter of the population surveyed by Ipsos Mori across the UK. They said they thought Britain would exist in its present form ten years later.

According to a recent poll, the SNP is expected to occupy more than half of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament next month, a striking achievement given the proportionally represented voting system. Even with a lack of SNPs, polls show that chambers in Edinburgh’s Holyrood will continue to have a majority of MSPs supporting independence.

Ipsos Mori said 51% of people across the UK believe that if a party wins the Holyrood majority, the SNP could hold another independent referendum within the next five-year term in Congress. 40% thought the British government should block such voting.

Ipsos Managing Director Emily Gray said, “If the Scottish Nationalist Party holds a majority seat, as the current level of support remains, it would be much harder for the British government to deny a second referendum for independence.” Mori Scotland.

SNP leaders described the 2014 referendum as a “once in a generation” event, but since then, support for independence has increased and Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, which 62% of Scottish voters opposed, justifies another vote on constitutional matters. Insist. .

Johnson repeatedly argued not to approve the second referendum, suggesting in January that it shouldn’t be allowed until at least the 2050s.

The British government refused to comment directly on the findings of Ipsos Mori or how it would respond to the SNP majority, instead saying that the Scots wanted to see the British and the mandated administration “work together” and that it was irresponsible to promote a second referendum. Insisted.

The British government said, “The UK is the most successful political and economic association in the world.

Ipsos Mori’s “Knowledge Panel” survey, made up of people randomly selected to represent opinions from across the UK, highlighted widespread uncertainty about the country’s constitutional future.

While only 24% thought Britain would exist in its present form 10 years later, compared to 53% who thought it would not and 23% who did not know it, they thought the UK would exist in its present form. Nearly 60% of respondents surveyed thought that Scottish independence would weaken Britain, and 41% said it would be “mostly sad.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos