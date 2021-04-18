UK economy boosts steam with resumption of employment with end of blockade





Photographer: Jason Alden / Bloomberg

The UK economy is building momentum with real-time indicators suggesting that consumers are starting to show off some of the cash they have saved as the government eases closure rules.

According to Bloomberg Economics Department government statistics, while road traffic and the number of people moving to work have increased in recent weeks, restaurant reservations and job postings have skyrocketed to the highest since the coronavirus epidemic began. The shops and bars were able to reopen on April 12th, and most restrictions are expected to expire by June 21st.

Almost two-thirds of British adults have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun to ease advice on virus containment. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey looks forward to a strong recovery as households deliver some of the £150 billion ($270 billion) savings they accumulated last year.

Here’s the first indicator of how the unlocks are going on last week.

Recruitment Announcement

According to data up to April 9 on the Adzuna job site published by the Statistical Office, the number of online job ads in the UK has returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time. This is a positive sign a year after seeing the UK lag behind its many global colleagues with a business that lacks confidence in new employees. Catering and hospitality roles have increased noticeably.

Working again

Businesses continued hiring ahead of a partial resumption of the UK economy

Jobs website Indeed has recovered to a level of about 16% less than the post posted in early February 2020. It has risen to a fifth since the UK set a roadmap for easing restrictions. Highest gains include resuming sectors such as sports, beauty and food services.

According to Fabrice Montagne, UK chief economist at Barclays Bank Plc, the percentage of depleted workers actually returning to the labor market will be key to consumer recovery. He’s cautious about the predictions of the sort of “explosive recovery” proposed by Andy Haldane, BOE’s retired chief economist.

“The third containment was actually far less destructive than we thought,” Montagne said. So the bounce is automatically reduced. The emotion is strong. Recovery will still occur, but Andy’Mr. Boom’Haldane.”

What our economists say …

“We expect recovery to accelerate as restrictions are further relaxed. There is a repressed demand from many families who involuntarily accumulate cash savings because they have fewer opportunities to spend. The UK economy is projected to grow 5.5% in the second quarter and 3% in the third quarter after a decline of 2.2% in the first quarter. The output will then be on the way to reach the virus proactive level by the first quarter of 2022. “

Niraj Shah, Bloomberg Economics

Restaurant reservation

Reservations surged on the OpenTable booking website last week when restaurants offering outdoor services opened their doors. A bigger leap is expected when guests come in from May 17th.

eat out

Reservations have skyrocketed as people have been able to dine outdoors.

Restrictions on hospitality are difficult in the UK’s consumer-oriented economy. The service sector is still 8.8% smaller than before the epidemic. More than half of the 693,000 employees who saw a drop in salaries are due to food service jobs declines since February 2020.

Road traffic

Road traffic is slowly recovering, according to London’s Congestion Index, written by location technology firm TomTom. The morning rush hour has not yet come out, suggesting that many people who usually commute are working from home.

Capital congestion

London’s traffic levels are recovering

According to ONS data, people are becoming more and more confident about returning to work and hanging out with others. By April 11th, 53% of adults who worked for a week reported leaving home to go to work. Six out of ten adults met someone outside the home.

Grab power demand power

UK demand for electricity is increasing.

Electricity demand is also increasing. Another sign that economic activity is gaining traction in support of the collapse from the first lockdown last year. Subsequent tightening of the rules resulted in a much smaller decline as the manufacturing and construction sectors were able to adapt and remain open.

Bloomberg Economic Activity Index

The real-time tracker shows that UK activity is closing the gap with its peers.

“Under this blockade, we have a more resilient economy, good looking forward-looking indicators, easing social restrictions, excess savings in excess of £120 billion, and so far successful vaccination efforts,” said Philip Shaw. “So far it’s been so good,” Chief Economist at Investec Bank Plc.

— With the help of Niraj Shah

