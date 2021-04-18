The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Sunday. Sign up for our front page newsletter for free to receive a briefing twice daily by email. 1.When the Queen said goodbye to her beloved Philip alone, we reached out to the monarch and wanted to hug her.

It was such a glorious and heartbreakingly beautiful day for the funeral, but the spring sun bathed in Windsor Castle was true to the amazing warmth (even the love) the country felt for those leaving.

This was the first great royal event of most of our lives without Prince Philip. It makes sense to say that it took a long time to adjust.

2. Prince Harry and William had a private conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge, who act as peacemakers.

The Duke of Cambridge and Sussex, gathered in the saddest situation, demonstrated unity at the funeral of their beloved grandfather.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reconciled for the first time after a bombing interview with Oprah Winfrey, whom the brothers spoke to after a 3pm event in the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and for the first time publicly seen together. Full story.

3. Sublime, humble and witty to the end: Prince Philip’s funeral paid homage to a different person.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s hand was not mistaken in every detail, from the land rover carrying the coffin to the sound of the action station descending into the basement. .

One thing he didn’t expect was to tolerate the plague, but he would have been proud of his 73-year-old wife as a queen, a study of asceticism. Anyone by her side. Read the full story.

4. From May 17th, only 8 countries will make greenlists for safe travel, according to industry modeling.

According to industry modeling, the United States, Gibraltar, Israel and Iceland are among the eight countries on the government green list for safe travel from May 17th.

According to an analysis based on the government’s four risk criteria for travel, the only other countries are Ireland, Malta, Australia and New Zealand, and both countries are currently banned from entering the country.

5. Green road plan torn down by the city council due to residents’ complaints

London City Council will be the first in the country to permanently remove all unpopular road plans after a formal review.

Three bike lanes and four low-traffic areas in the northern Harrow of London will be demolished after review and full consultation with residents later this month. Read the full story.

Stay up to date with breaking news from The Telegraph and the latest in politics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos